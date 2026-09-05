Why is NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying at Darlington Delayed Today?

NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying at Darlington Raceway did not begin on schedule Saturday because lightning in the area triggered a safety hold.

The delay arrived on a day that otherwise looked built for heat rather than weather interruptions. O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice and qualifying had already been completed, but the Cup garage was placed on hold shortly before its scheduled 4 p.m. ET practice session. Lightning in the Darlington area prompted NASCAR’s hold, according to The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi.

Cup qualifying had been scheduled to follow at approximately 5:05 p.m. ET. The delay does not change the present plan for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500, scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on USA Network, with the green flag expected shortly afterward. It is a 367-lap race, with stages ending on laps 115, 230 and 367.

The Race Weather service on social media posted an update for the dat at 3:30 p.m. “99°F, feels like 108°F, light westerly winds. Pop-up storms developing around the track. Strong to severe storms about 55 miles to the northwest. ETA to Darlington is around 7 PM – Guidance shows some weakening expected as they approach the track. If it does rain, it’s expected to be ‘one & done.’ So could see some delays but should be able to run a complete race.”

The hold was lifted at 4:15 p.m., and drivers began to climb into their cars to prepare for practice. But lightning returned to the racetrack area at 4:25, according to Bianchi, and the practice was delayed again.

Why Darlington Went on Hold

NASCAR pauses on-track activity when lightning is detected within the applicable safety radius, and the clock does not restart until the required all-clear window has passed after the most recent strike. That can make for an unusual scene at Darlington: a sunlit track, oppressive heat and empty racing surfaces.

One on-site observer called it one of the sunniest and hottest lightning delays he had seen. Reporters confirmed the lightning delay at Darlington as Cup teams waited to learn whether practice and qualifying could be completed Saturday.

The National Weather Service had a Heat Advisory in effect through 8 p.m. EDT, forecasting a high near 98 degrees with a heat index as high as 108. Darlington’s forecast called for extreme heat and storms, with light southwest winds during the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms mainly before midnight.

That combination explains the contradiction. The sun can be out at the speedway while a thunderstorm cell — and lightning — remains close enough to stop activity.

Saturday night’s forecast calls for a chance of thunderstorms and showers, while Sunday is expected to bring a high near 89 degrees with a 50 percent chance of afternoon storms. Sunday’s Darlington forecast includes afternoon thunderstorm potential, leaving open the possibility of another weather interruption before or during the Southern 500.

Heat, Tires and Southern 500 Favorites

Darlington’s 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval is one of the more difficult on the NASCAR circuit. The surface is abrasive, the corners are asymmetrical, and drivers routinely run close enough to the wall to collect a “Darlington Stripe.” Tire falloff is central to the race.

The heat could intensify that. A track baked by temperatures in the upper 90s is likely to produce quicker degradation, putting more emphasis on long-run balance, tire conservation and avoiding wall contact. A shortened practice session would leave teams with less information before a 500-mile event.

Denny Hamlin enters as the regular-season champion and No. 1 Chase seed. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is a five-time Darlington winner and was widely installed as the betting favorite, generally in the +400-to-+550 range. Hamlin opened as a leading Southern 500 favorite.

Tyler Reddick belongs near the front of that discussion after winning at Darlington in March. The 23XI Racing Toyota driver has produced some of the strongest Next Gen results at the track and has commonly been listed just behind Hamlin. Chase Briscoe, meanwhile, arrives as the two-time defending Southern 500 winner.

Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Christopher Bell make up the next group. Toyota teams, particularly Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI, have been prominent at Darlington this season.

If Sunday brings rain, the race could become a strategy problem as much as a tire-management one. A delayed start, red flag or mistimed caution can change pit cycles quickly.