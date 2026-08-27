NASCAR Daytona Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Saturday’s Race

Daytona International Speedway is the site for the final race before the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase this Saturday night. Oddsmakers have put two former Daytona winners at the top of the charts.

William Byron and Ryan Blaney share the best odds to win at +850. Close behind is Joey Logano at +1100, as well as Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott all at +1200 odds to win.

Yet, with the unpredictably of Daytona, coupled with the new rules package adding an extra layer of unknown, it is worth looking at the sleepers and longshots this Saturday.

NASCAR betting odds for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

Here is a look at the betting odds for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

William Byron +850

Ryan Blaney +850

Joey Logano +1100

Tyler Reddick +1200

Christopher Bell +1200

Chase Elliott +1200

Kyle Larson +1600

Carson Hocevar +1600

Austin Cindric +1600

Bubba Wallace +1700

Denny Hamlin +2000

Chase Briscoe +2000

Chris Buescher +2200

Brad Keselowski +2200

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2800

Ty Gibbs +2800

Austin Dillon +2800

Josh Berry +3000

Corey Heim +3000

Ryan Preece +3500

Ross Chastain +3500

Erik Jones +3500

Daniel Suarez +3500

Alex Bowman +3500

Todd Gilliland +4500

Zane Smith +5500

Michael McDowell +5500

Shane Van Gisbergen +5500

Austin Hill +6000

Riley Herbst +7000

Noah Gragson +7000

Connor Zilisch +7000

John Hunter Nemechek +8000

AJ Allmendinger +8000

Ty Dillon +9000

Cole Custer +9000

Casey Mears +10000

Cody Ware +13000

Joey Gase +20000

Gray Gaulding +20000

Daniel Dye +20000

Why William Byron, Ryan Blaney are favored to win Daytona

Despite not having a win to this point in the 2026 season, William Byron has an impressive track record at Daytona. The driver of the No. 24 has three Daytona victories, including back-to-back Daytona 500s in 2024 and 2025.

Byron’s first career Cup Series win came in the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Hendrick Motorsports driver also finished runner-up in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Ryan Blaney enters as the defending winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The driver of the No. 12 is a proven drafting-track racer with six victories, three at Talladega, two at Daytona, and one at EchoPark Speedway.

Blaney put on a clinic at the EchoPark Speedway last month, leading 171 of 263 laps en route to victory. The Team Penske driver has been the victor of two of the last four races on drafting tracks.

Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric headline Daytona sleepers

On the final lap of this year’s Daytona 500, Carson Hocevar was leading the pack. Unfortunately for the driver of the No. 77, a spin heading into turn 1 thwarted his chances at victory.

At +1600 to win, Hocevar makes for an interesting sleeper on Saturday at Daytona.

Hocevar has shown his strength on drafting tracks by capturing his first career Cup Series win at Talladega last April. The Spire Motorsports driver also placed third last month at EchoPark Speedway.

Austin Cindric, also at +1600 odds, won the 2022 Daytona 500 and placed third in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The driver of the No. 2 always seems to find his way to the front at drafting tracks as his latest Cup victory came at Talladega last year.

Ryan Preece makes for intriguing longshot

Entering Daytona, Ryan Preece finds himself 17th in the points standings, 31 points below the cut line to make the Chase.

At +3500, the odds are not in the driver of the No. 60 car’s favor to push past Shane van Gisbergen for the final spot. However, with the chaos that Daytona brings, the RFK Racing driver still has a shot at victory.

Preece will need to have better fortunes on his side at “The World Center of Racing” if he wants to make the Chase. The Berlin, Connecticut native has failed to finish higher than 14th at Daytona since 2021.