NASCAR Daytona Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Saturday’s Race

Daytona International Speedway is the site for the final race before the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase this Saturday night. Oddsmakers have put two former Daytona winners at the top of the charts.
William Byron and Ryan Blaney share the best odds to win at +850. Close behind is Joey Logano at +1100, as well as Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott all at +1200 odds to win.
Yet, with the unpredictably of Daytona, coupled with the new rules package adding an extra layer of unknown, it is worth looking at the sleepers and longshots this Saturday.
NASCAR betting odds for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona
Here is a look at the betting odds for Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.
William Byron +850
Ryan Blaney +850
Joey Logano +1100
Tyler Reddick +1200
Christopher Bell +1200
Chase Elliott +1200
Kyle Larson +1600
Carson Hocevar +1600
Austin Cindric +1600
Bubba Wallace +1700
Denny Hamlin +2000
Chase Briscoe +2000
Chris Buescher +2200
Brad Keselowski +2200
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2800
Ty Gibbs +2800
Austin Dillon +2800
Josh Berry +3000
Corey Heim +3000
Ryan Preece +3500
Ross Chastain +3500
Erik Jones +3500
Daniel Suarez +3500
Alex Bowman +3500
Todd Gilliland +4500
Zane Smith +5500
Michael McDowell +5500
Shane Van Gisbergen +5500
Austin Hill +6000
Riley Herbst +7000
Noah Gragson +7000
Connor Zilisch +7000
John Hunter Nemechek +8000
AJ Allmendinger +8000
Ty Dillon +9000
Cole Custer +9000
Casey Mears +10000
Cody Ware +13000
Joey Gase +20000
Gray Gaulding +20000
Daniel Dye +20000
Why William Byron, Ryan Blaney are favored to win Daytona
Despite not having a win to this point in the 2026 season, William Byron has an impressive track record at Daytona. The driver of the No. 24 has three Daytona victories, including back-to-back Daytona 500s in 2024 and 2025.
Byron’s first career Cup Series win came in the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The Hendrick Motorsports driver also finished runner-up in the 2019 Coke Zero Sugar 400.
Ryan Blaney enters as the defending winner of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The driver of the No. 12 is a proven drafting-track racer with six victories, three at Talladega, two at Daytona, and one at EchoPark Speedway.
Blaney put on a clinic at the EchoPark Speedway last month, leading 171 of 263 laps en route to victory. The Team Penske driver has been the victor of two of the last four races on drafting tracks.
Carson Hocevar, Austin Cindric headline Daytona sleepers
On the final lap of this year’s Daytona 500, Carson Hocevar was leading the pack. Unfortunately for the driver of the No. 77, a spin heading into turn 1 thwarted his chances at victory.
At +1600 to win, Hocevar makes for an interesting sleeper on Saturday at Daytona.
Hocevar has shown his strength on drafting tracks by capturing his first career Cup Series win at Talladega last April. The Spire Motorsports driver also placed third last month at EchoPark Speedway.
Austin Cindric, also at +1600 odds, won the 2022 Daytona 500 and placed third in the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400. The driver of the No. 2 always seems to find his way to the front at drafting tracks as his latest Cup victory came at Talladega last year.
Ryan Preece makes for intriguing longshot
Entering Daytona, Ryan Preece finds himself 17th in the points standings, 31 points below the cut line to make the Chase.
At +3500, the odds are not in the driver of the No. 60 car’s favor to push past Shane van Gisbergen for the final spot. However, with the chaos that Daytona brings, the RFK Racing driver still has a shot at victory.
Preece will need to have better fortunes on his side at “The World Center of Racing” if he wants to make the Chase. The Berlin, Connecticut native has failed to finish higher than 14th at Daytona since 2021.
NASCAR Daytona Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Saturday’s Race