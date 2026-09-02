NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Not Concerned About Shoulder Injury

Denny Hamlin has been unbothered by a shoulder injury that has nagged him throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The driver of the No. 11 plans to have surgery sometime during the offseason.

Hamlin enters The Chase as the points leader after clinching the regular-season championship. The Joe Gibbs Racing star has scored four victories in 2026, including three straight back in June (Nashville, Michigan, Pocono).

Amid his 21st full-time season of Cup competition, Hamlin is seeking an elusive first championship.

Hamlin unfazed in the car by shoulder injury

At the beginning of the season, Hamlin said he re-injured his shoulder, one that he had surgery on following the 2024 campaign. The 45-year-old was forced to put off another surgery and battle through the 2026 season.

During The Chase media day, Hamlin was asked about the condition of his shoulder as he prepares to run for the Cup Series title. The Chesterfield, Virginia native said his shoulder is a non-factor when he is behind the wheel.

It is the aftermath of a race, Hamlin said, when his shoulder gives him problems.

“It’s bothered me a little bit more over the last month or so. We’ll look at it in a month to kind of see where it’s at. Obviously, need to get it worked on and get it fixed for sure. Inside the car, it doesn’t really bother me. It’s more afterwards and for the next few days after that,” Hamlin said.

NASCAR insider Steven Taranto asked Hamlin if he had a date set for a surgery, but the 64-time Cup Series winner said nothing is set in stone.

“No date yet,” Hamlin said.

This would not be the first time Hamlin has had to battle through pain in his NASCAR career.

In 2009, Hamlin suffered a torn meniscus while playing basketball. Despite that, Hamlin did not miss a race and even delayed his surgery for the injury to win the spring Cup race at Martinsville.

In 2013, Hamlin suffered a compression fracture in his lower back after a last-lap crash at Auto Club Speedway. Hamlin missed four races to recover, but bounced back to win the season-finale race at Homestead.

Hamlin begins The Chase as the points leader

Throughout his storied NASCAR career, Hamlin has lost a championship in just about every way possible. One year ago, the veteran driver was leading the championship race at Phoenix with three laps to go.

Yet, with a late caution followed by a four-tire pit call, Hamlin was shuffled mid-pack and lost the championship to Kyle Larson, who took two tires to jump ahead of the driver of the No. 11.

This year, Hamlin might be sitting in the best position he ever has to try and win his first title.

Hamlin won the regular-season championship, clinching the top seed for the Chase in the next-to-last race. He is the only driver in the Cup field yet to have a DNF and has four victories in 2026.

Hamlin, who is expected to retire from full-time competition after 2027, is aiming to go out on a high note.