NASCAR: Denny Hamlin Slams Spire Motorsports After Carson Hocevar’s Latest Crash

Denny Hamlin took aim at Spire Motorsports after Carson Hocevar’s clash with Brad Keselowski during the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. The incident came late in Stage 1 when Hocevar made heavy contact with Keselowski, sending the RFK Racing Ford into the outside wall and bringing out a caution.

Keselowski said there was no previous history between the two drivers, “but there will be,” before warning Hocevar that his “day is coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson.” Hocevar finished 11th and gave a short response, saying Keselowski “spun.”

On his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin avoided a long attack on Hocevar but instead turned his attention to the leadership at Spire Motorsports.

Denny Hamlin Reacts to Carson Hocevar and Brad Keselowski

Hamlin kept his first comment about the NASCAR crash simple.

“Carson wrecked Brad,” Hamlin said. “Anything else?”

He then explained why he did not want to give Hocevar more attention.

“You’re not going to get anything more from me because I’m not going to give him what he wants. I’m not going to give him the clip that he wants. Period.”

Hocevar has built a reputation for an aggressive NASCAR driving style, and the Darlington crash added another incident involving a Cup Series veteran. Keselowski later made clear that he had not forgotten what happened.

Hocevar finished 11th at Darlington, while Keselowski finished 23rd after the Stage 1 incident.

Denny Hamlin Calls Spire Motorsports ‘Unserious’

Hamlin then shifted his criticism from Hocevar to Spire Motorsports.

“So you want me to talk about Spire? I’ll talk about Spire,” Hamlin said. “There’s no adults in the room, clearly, in that building. No adults.”

Hamlin continued by questioning the way the NASCAR team handles the situation around Hocevar.

“That’s my opinion. Because how can you honestly think that’s what’s best for your company if you’re running a serious organization? I think they’re unserious.”

Spire Motorsports has promoted Hocevar’s image as “The Hurricane” on social media. The team has backed one of NASCAR’s more aggressive young drivers as he continues to establish himself in the Cup Series.

Hamlin’s comments put the focus on Spire Motorsports rather than only on the NASCAR crash itself. His remarks also came during a playoff race weekend, when mistakes and incidents can directly affect championship hopes.

NASCAR Playoffs Begin with Hocevar, Hamlin and Bell

The Southern 500 opened the 2026 NASCAR playoffs, officially known as The Chase presented by Mobil 1. Hocevar entered the playoffs as the No. 12 seed.

Christopher Bell won the Southern 500 for Joe Gibbs Racing, ending his long winless run. Hamlin finished 18th after suffering late-race damage but remained the NASCAR points leader after Darlington.

Hocevar’s 11th-place finish was the second-best result among Chevrolet drivers, behind Kyle Larson.

The Darlington incident also adds another chapter to the growing tension around Hocevar during the NASCAR playoffs. His aggressive racing has produced strong finishes but has also led to several on-track disputes during the season.

Hamlin has discussed Hocevar on Actions Detrimental before, including incidents involving other Cup Series drivers. This time, however, Hamlin made clear that he did not want to give Hocevar more attention and instead directed his strongest words at Spire Motorsports.

The focus now moves to the next NASCAR playoff race, where Hocevar and the rest of the playoff field will continue their championship fight.