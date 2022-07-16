NASCAR Disqualifies 2 Xfinity Series Contenders at New Hampshire

Two of the Xfinity Series contenders have a hurdle to overcome. NASCAR has disqualified the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro and the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro after the Crayon 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced the news after the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The announcement said that Noah Gragson’s entry violated Rule Book section 14.17.3.2.1.2 Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights. The car was too low in the front.

Landon Cassill’s entry violated Rule Book section 14.17.3.2.2.2 Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Rear Body Inspection Heights. According to the release from NASCAR, his car was too low in the rear.

These post-race disqualifications meant that Cassill and Gragson both finished at the rear of the field. They had originally ended the day third and fourth, respectively, which would have helped them secure crucial points for the race to the playoffs. Instead, they walked away with one point each.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Cassill Sits Just Above the Playoff Cutline

Gragson has a secure spot in the playoffs. He is fifth in points, and he has two wins in the 2022 season. He captured the race at Phoenix Raceway before returning to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cassill, for comparison, is in a much different situation. He is 12th in points and just above the playoff cutline. He is a mere 61 points above Brandonbilt Motorsports driver Brandon Brown, who finished third after NASCAR announced the disqualifications.

Cassill, who is currently in his first season with Kaulig Racing, has not reached Victory Lane. Though he has been in a position to fight for the win in multiple other races. This includes a runner-up at Martinsville Speedway, a fifth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway, and a fifth-place finish during the first trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Cassill will now have to fight for more points during the remaining eight regular-season races. He still has a cushion over Brown, Anthony Alfredo, and the other drivers below the cutline, but a new winner would knock him out of the playoff field.

JR Motorsports Responded After the Disqualification

When NASCAR announces the disqualification of an entry due to failed post-race inspection, there is an opportunity for the team to appeal. JR Motorsports did so back in 2021 after Gragson failed inspection at Darlington Raceway.

The team won the appeal, which gave the driver back his finishing position, his points, and his Dash 4 Cash prize. However, JR Motorsports will not attempt to fight this latest disqualification. The team issued a statement and confirmed that there will not be an appeal.

This disqualification capped off a day that featured some early issues for Gragson and the No. 9 team. He and Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric were battling for track position throughout the afternoon, which led to some contact at the end of Stage 1.

Hemric then spun Gragson at the end of Stage 2, which only created questions about potential retaliation. However, the two drivers raced each other cleanly until a flat tire sent Hemric into the wall and ended his day early. They also both told media members that wheel hopping caused the contact and the spin.

“I was hoping that nothing would happen — additional — after that little deal,” JRM co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. said after the race. “It’s hard to hold back your frustrations and anger, and Noah can’t afford to go make contact with the 11 after getting spun. He’s sorta in the penalty box right now, right. He can’t afford to go retaliate. NASCAR’s not going to appreciate that.”

READ NEXT: NASCAR Veteran Aric Almirola Casts Doubt on Future