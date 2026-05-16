NASCAR Dover Crash Turns Terrifying After Fox Sports Reporter Nearly Hit by Runaway Cart

A terrifying NASCAR Dover crash nearly became a tragedy Friday at Dover Motor Speedway after a runaway 4,000-pound pit cart rolled downhill toward Fox Sports NASCAR reporter Amanda Busick.

Hendrick-affiliated pit crew member Donovan Williams reacted instantly and stepped in front of the cart to shield her from the impact. The violent collision knocked both to the ground during a frightening scene after NASCAR Truck Series qualifying. Williams suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Busick escaped with minor injuries and later returned to cover the race.

The NASCAR Dover crash quickly drew attention across the garage area as teams and officials reacted to one of the scariest pit road accidents of the season.

NASCAR Dover Crash Happened in Less Than a Second

The NASCAR Dover crash unfolded quickly as Busick walked along the back side of pit road after qualifying. She said she noticed the heavy cart racing downhill while Williams tried to stop it before it reached her.

“You see it all happening in slow motion, but super-fast. I could see the cart coming; I could see, who I now know is Donovan Williams, trying to brace the cart, but it just had so much speed.”

Williams could not slow the cart before impact. Both were thrown to the ground as the runaway equipment pushed them several feet across pit road.

“This all happened in probably less than half a second. Donovan, in his attempt to shield me, we kind of got collected.”

Medical workers and NASCAR officials quickly rushed to the scene after the NASCAR Dover crash as nearby crew members reacted in shock.

Donovan Williams Injured While Protecting Amanda Busick

Williams suffered the worst injuries during the NASCAR Dover crash. The former UConn football player suffered a deep laceration on his right buttock, severe road rash on his right hand, and several bruises. Doctors later released him Friday night after X-rays showed no broken bones.

Busick suffered a hyperextended knee, cuts, bruises, and shoulder soreness. She received treatment at the track before returning later to continue covering the NASCAR Truck Series race.

“That guy saved my life,” Busick said after visiting Williams at the hospital.

The two shared an emotional moment after the accident. Busick admitted she still thinks about how much worse the situation could have been.

“I truly don’t know what would have happened to me if Donovan wasn’t in front of that cart,” she said.

Williams explained that he acted on instinct when he saw the danger developing.

“I just reacted in the situation, went with it and was hoping for the best.”

NASCAR Dover Crash Raises Pit Road Safety Questions

The NASCAR crash at Dover has also raised new concerns about pit road safety and equipment control. Officials are reviewing safety procedures surrounding heavy pit equipment after the incident.

Williams described the experience as one of the most traumatic moments of his life.

“What happened Friday was really traumatic. I’ve dealt with football injuries, but this was real trauma.”

Support poured in from across the NASCAR garage, including from Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon.

Despite the frightening NASCAR crash at Dover, both Williams and Busick are expected to make full recoveries as NASCAR reviews pit-road safety procedures following the incident.