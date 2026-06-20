NASCAR Driver Blasts Adam Andretti After Incident Ruins Strong San Diego Performance

Parker Kligerman’s promising NASCAR Truck Series run ended in frustration Friday night after a series of incidents with Adam Andretti sparked a heated post-race confrontation at Naval Base Coronado.

Kligerman, who had won Stage 2 and looked set for a strong finish, crossed the line in 18th place after late-race contact damaged his truck during the NASCAR Truck Series event. The race on the new San Diego street course produced several dramatic moments, but the clash between Kligerman and Andretti quickly became one of the biggest talking points.

Speaking after the race, Kligerman strongly criticized Andretti’s driving, claiming multiple incidents on track ruined his night. The confrontation continued after the checkered flag, drawing significant attention from fans and media across social media platforms.

Parker Kligerman Criticizes Adam Andretti After NASCAR Truck Series Incident

Following the NASCAR Truck Series race, Parker Kligerman spoke with Frontstretch reporter Bryan Nolen and expressed his frustration over the incidents involving Adam Andretti.

“No, I mean when you’ve got guys like that Andretti guy, who tried to kill me three times and I felt he did disgrace to that last name, apparently. I didn’t even know he was an Andretti. But he’s just a disgrace to that name.”

Kligerman continued his criticism while discussing the damage to his truck.

“Just wrecking for 28th or no reason. Now we have a destroyed truck because that idiot wanted to try to kill me, and for a mistake he made himself. It’s just like, that’s the sort of thing, rich kids paying to go run around and they have no respect.”

The NASCAR Truck Series driver believed the contact was unnecessary considering both competitors were battling deeper in the field during the closing stages of the race.

Heated Post-Race Exchange Draws Attention in NASCAR Truck Series

The disagreement between the two drivers continued after the race ended. Kligerman walked over to Andretti’s truck on pit road and confronted him about the contact.

“You came in three wide and wrecked us,” Kligerman shouted.

Andretti responded by telling Kligerman he was “full of [expletive]” and to “get your head out of your ass.”

Videos of the exchange were shared online by FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass and Motorsport.com reporter Matt Weaver, helping the incident gain attention throughout the NASCAR Truck Series community.

According to Kligerman, the problems started when he was racing alongside Nathan Nicholson entering a tight hairpin section of the course. He said Andretti made contact with both trucks. Kligerman also claimed that after he later passed Andretti following a wall tap by the No. 5 truck, Andretti drove into him on the backstretch and pushed him toward the wall.

NASCAR Truck Series Race Ends Differently for Andretti and Kligerman

Despite the controversy, Adam Andretti finished 14th in the NASCAR Truck Series race, matching one of the strongest results of his young Truck Series career. The 2026 season is Andretti’s rookie campaign on a part-time schedule with Tricon Garage.

Andretti comes from one of motorsport’s most recognized families. He is the son of Aldo Andretti and nephew of racing legend Mario Andretti.

While Andretti secured a solid finish, Kligerman’s race unraveled after showing winning speed earlier in the evening. His Stage 2 victory had positioned him for a potential top result before the late incidents dropped him down the order.

The NASCAR Truck Series race itself ended dramatically. Layne Riggs captured the victory in overtime after Tyler Reif missed the final chicane while leading on the final lap of the San Diego street course event.

No immediate comment from Andretti was available following the incident. As the NASCAR Truck Series heads to its next race, attention will remain on the aftermath of the San Diego clash between the two drivers.