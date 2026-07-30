NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace’s Unexpected Split Left Former Crew Chief Stunned

Bootie Barker has revealed that his split from Bubba Wallace came as a surprise, even after the pair enjoyed several successful seasons together at 23XI Racing. The veteran crew chief helped Wallace earn two NASCAR Cup Series wins, including the team’s first victory at Talladega, while recording 33 top-10 finishes and one playoff appearance.

Despite Wallace posting career-best consistency in 2024, the No. 23 team missed the playoffs without a win. That led 23XI Racing to make a major change, moving Barker into a competition leadership role before naming Charles Denike as Wallace’s new crew chief for the 2025 season.

Although the decision ended one of the team’s most notable partnerships, Barker stayed with the organization and quickly found success in a new role, proving his experience remains valuable to 23XI Racing.

Bootie Barker Says Bubba Wallace Split Came as a Surprise

The Bootie Barker Bubba Wallace partnership began late in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and lasted three years. During that time, the pair celebrated two race wins, highlighted by 23XI Racing’s historic victory at Talladega. They also earned 33 top-10 finishes and reached the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs once.

However, after a winless 2024 season ended without a playoff berth, 23XI Racing announced in October that Barker would leave the No. 23 pit box. Charles Denike, who had enjoyed success in the NASCAR Truck Series, replaced him as Wallace’s crew chief for 2025.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the announcement, Barker admitted he never expected the move.

“It was a surprise. I think … I’ll say this … I talked to Bubba and … let’s just speak in generalities right now — rarely does the crew chief get to set his own timetable or decide how he’s going to go out. It just doesn’t work that way.”

Bubba Wallace Reacts to Bootie Barker’s Final NASCAR Cup Series Race

The final chapter of the Bootie Barker Bubba Wallace partnership became even more difficult after NASCAR penalized the No. 23 team following Martinsville Speedway.

NASCAR concluded that Wallace decelerated on the final lap in a manner that helped fellow Toyota driver Christopher Bell. The sanctioning body issued a major points penalty and fine. Barker, spotter Freddie Kraft, and team executive Dave Rogers also received suspensions for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Because of the suspension, Barker could not serve as crew chief during the final race of his partnership with Wallace.

Wallace later shared his appreciation for Barker despite the circumstances.

“I hate that Bootie’s last race with the 23 group has to be tarnished by (the penalty). Bootie has meant a lot to me over the last three years. He’s become one of my best friends and I told him that when we made the decision to go a different direction.”

Bootie Barker Finds New NASCAR Cup Series Success With Corey Heim

The Bootie Barker Bubba Wallace chapter ended, but Barker remained with 23XI Racing and quickly returned to Victory Lane.

In February 2025, after the organization signed Corey Heim to a multi-year development deal, Barker became crew chief for the No. 67 car. The pairing delivered immediate success as Heim earned his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at the Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit on Naval Base Coronado. The win gave Barker his third career Cup Series victory as a crew chief.

The duo added another major achievement by winning the Brickyard 400 the following month. Heim continues to compete part-time and is expected to move into a full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride with 23XI Racing in 2027.

Barker credited confidence as an important part of Heim’s progress.

“He believes me, and I do believe in him. I don’t do that often. I didn’t do much. I wanted to make sure he knew, ‘I’m the baddest boy here.'”

Barker’s move away from Bubba Wallace showed how quickly crew chief changes can happen in NASCAR. Even after the unexpected split, his experience continues to help 23XI Racing build for the future while guiding one of its rising stars.