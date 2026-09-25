NASCAR Driver Carson Hocevar Relives Bristol Brawl at Hometown Event: “I’m Glad It Looked Good on TV”

Carson Hocevar has spoken about his post-race fight with Ryan Blaney at Bristol Motor Speedway, adding details about what led to the NASCAR confrontation.

Hocevar recalled the moments before Blaney approached him and explained why he expected it to turn physical. The incident followed contact between the two drivers during the race as they battled for the win.

Speaking during a hometown appearance in Portage, Michigan, Hocevar looked back on the Bristol fight with humor. He also addressed the reaction to the incident, including comments about his athletic ability and suggestions that he should try boxing.

Hocevar said the confrontation was the first time he had hit another person and admitted he was pleased with how the incident appeared on television.

Carson Hocevar Details Bristol Fight With Ryan Blaney

Hocevar said he had a lot on his mind after the incident with Blaney at Bristol. The contact during the race had created tension, and he expected Blaney might confront him after the finish.

“Since the incident between me and Ryan, there was a lot going on in my head. We were trying to win the race.”

Hocevar recalled being warned that Blaney might approach him.

“He might come over here,” Hocevar said he was told.

Hocevar then made his response clear.

“And I was like, ‘If he comes over here and touches me, I’m punching him right in the face.’”

Hocevar said he soon noticed Blaney approaching.

“And I look left and he’s right there. I was like, ‘Oh, I might punch him in the face.’”

What Happened Between Hocevar and Blaney

Hocevar said Blaney appeared to avoid eye contact before moving toward him.

“He gave me the worst poker face of all time, trying to get me to look away from him,” Hocevar said. “He was not looking at me and slowing down, and then he kind of lunged at me.”

Hocevar also joked about the physical exchange and his reach.

“Luckily, he’s about 5’8″, so I had a good reach out of him.”

The Bristol fight quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the NASCAR race. Hocevar said he also noticed the reaction to his performance during the confrontation.

“I think everybody blew it out of proportion a little bit in terms of my athleticness,” he said. “I thought it was pretty good. I’ve never heard it wasn’t good.”

Some people even suggested Hocevar should consider boxing.

“Everybody was like, I got a few people saying, ‘Maybe you need to do boxing or something,’” he said. “And I was like, ‘I’m kidding with five unathletic NASCAR drivers. I’m kidding against those guys.’”

Hocevar Reacts to Bristol Crowd and TV Reaction

Hocevar confirmed the Bristol fight was a new experience for him.

“But no, that was the first time I hit anybody,” he said. “So I’m glad it looked good on TV. It’s a big help.”

The crowd reaction also stood out to Hocevar. He said he initially heard people cheering and wondered whether Blaney had done something to attract the reaction.

“I heard him cheer and I was like, ‘Did he do something cool?’”

Hocevar then realized the crowd was reacting to him.

“Oh, it’s me.”

He waved toward the camera and received another cheer from the audience.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is really cool.’”

“So I’ve enjoyed every segment of this so far,” Hocevar added.