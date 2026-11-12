NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Fires Back at Rick Hendrick as Chevrolet Tensions Take Another Turn

Denny Hamlin responded to Rick Hendrick after the Hendrick Motorsports owner pushed back on his comments about Chevrolet’s team structure and recent performance.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver insisted his earlier remarks about Hendrick Motorsports needing a Snickers bar were not an attack. Instead, he said he was defending the organization when it struggled to meet its usual standards.

However, Hamlin stood by his criticism of Chevrolet’s competitive balance, arguing that Hendrick Motorsports continues to perform at a higher level than other Chevrolet teams.

The disagreement gained fresh attention after Kyle Larson won the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship and Hendrick Motorsports used a Snickers-themed celebration to reference Hamlin’s earlier comments.

Denny Hamlin Explains His Snickers Comments About Hendrick Motorsports

The disagreement started with comments Hamlin made on his Actions Detrimental podcast on July 28. At the time, Hendrick Motorsports was going through a difficult run, and Hamlin questioned whether the team was meeting its usual standards.

“That’s the norm. I look at their graphic after the race and like, Stewart-Haas, they were getting beat like a drum in their comments the last year of their existence. The old Hendrick bros, they’re starting to get in there. Is this our norm now? Are we just a teens team? They’re not, folks, but they need to have a Snickers. They have not been themselves in a while.”

Hamlin also pointed to William Byron’s position outside the top 10 as an example of the team’s struggles.

“I mean, we’re sitting here, we’re clowning on it, but it’s, I mean, it’s not really indicative of their speed. They’ve always got like a couple cars that are in the top five or near the top five, but just the standard in which we expect from Hendrick Motorsports, from the legacy, we expect lots of race wins. I see, like, William Byron in 12th. That’s mind-boggling to me.”

After Larson won the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series championship, Hendrick Motorsports shared a picture of Rick Hendrick, Larson, Jeff Gordon and crew chief Cliff Daniels eating Snickers bars beside the trophy.

Speaking in Miami on Monday, Hamlin explained why he did not expect the comments to become an issue.

“Did they know I was taking their side?” he asked. “I didn’t expect anyone with a vest to understand it. No offense. But no, I think I was talking about the trolls in the comments. But they should give some Snickers to those other three guys who didn’t win the championship.”

NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin Stands by Chevrolet Criticism

Beyond the Snickers exchange, Hamlin also defended his earlier comments about Chevrolet’s team structure.

Following the Talladega race, he described a system in which other Chevrolet teams depend heavily on Hendrick Motorsports. He used the phrase “suck at the teat of the master” while questioning whether teams such as Richard Childress Racing receive the same technical support as Hendrick.

Hendrick rejected the suggestion, explaining that the three main Chevrolet organizations receive identical information from the manufacturer’s technical center at the same time. He also said each team decides independently how to use the information.

Hamlin responded to Hendrick’s reaction by saying:

“Man, I’m on the top of their mind. Sounds like he’s defensive.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver also dismissed suggestions that his podcast creates problems with team owners.

“No, I don’t think so. No, because we have dialogue—myself, Rick, and other owners. We have dialogue a lot. So, no, I don’t. I think that generally speaking, that’s why people tune in to listen to our podcast for a week. They know they’re going to get, you know, an honest take.”

Denny Hamlin Doubles Down on Hendrick Motorsports Advantage

Hamlin returned to his original comments and explained that he was discussing Hendrick Motorsports’ struggles, not attacking the organization.

“And back to talk about what he was talking about, back then, Hendrick was struggling. So my job as a podcaster is to discuss those things. And at the time, yeah, I was having their back at the moment.”

However, he refused to back away from his criticism of Chevrolet’s competitive balance.

“But then on the Chevrolet stuff, I mean, it’s the elephant in the room. The one Chevrolet team is by far better than the rest, year in, year out. It’s not like an anomaly.”

Hamlin also referenced comments from drivers who said Hendrick setups were difficult to use in other Chevrolet cars.

When asked whether he had access to Hendrick’s setups, he rejected the suggestion.

“No, that’s not what I said. I think you should replay what I said. I didn’t say I had Hendrick setups. I said when the other drivers put in their Hendrick setups, it’s undrivable. That’s what they said. That’s what everyone at RCR says and everyone else. I just trust them at their word. I have no idea. I’ve never driven one.”

Hamlin maintained that discussing drivers’ comments and issues within NASCAR was part of his responsibility as a podcast host.

The exchange leaves the disagreement over Chevrolet’s competitive balance unresolved, with Hamlin standing by his assessment of Hendrick Motorsports’ advantage while Hendrick has defended the manufacturer’s information-sharing process.