NASCAR Driver Faces Tough Exit After Front Row Motorsports Decision

Front Row Motorsports has confirmed that Chandler Smith will not return to the team after the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. The announcement, made on July 28, ends a successful two-year partnership between the driver and the organization. Smith has raced the No. 38 Ford F-150 since the start of the 2025 season, helping the team become a regular race-winning contender.

During his time with Front Row Motorsports, he earned four victories and consistently competed near the front of the field. Despite the split, both sides will continue working together through the rest of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. The team also said it remains focused on fighting for championships while preparing for its future plans beyond this year.

Chandler Smith and Front Row Motorsports End Partnership

Front Row Motorsports announced that Chandler Smith will not return to the organization in 2027. The team thanked the driver for his contributions during the past two seasons.

“Chandler Smith will not return to Front Row Motorsports in 2027. We would like to extend our gratitude to Chandler for being a great representative of our CRAFTSMAN Truck Series program. The list of accomplishments that he and the No. 38 team have obtained is impressive, with four wins to date over the past two seasons, and we wish him the best on his continued career path.The team will remain committed to competing at the highest level in the series and contending for championships, for the remainder of 2026 and beyond. Additional updates on our 2027 plans will be shared when available.”

Chandler Smith joined Front Row Motorsports at the beginning of the 2025 season. Since then, the partnership has produced four race wins and several strong performances across intermediate tracks, short tracks, and road courses. His results helped strengthen the team’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program.

Chandler Smith Will Finish the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Season

Although Chandler Smith will leave after the season, he will continue driving the No. 38 truck for the remainder of the 2026 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule.

Front Row Motorsports said it remains committed to competing for race wins and championships through the end of the year. The team has expanded its Truck Series program with stronger engineering support, closer work with Ford, and continued investment in its Mooresville operation. The success of the No. 38 team over the past two seasons reflects that progress.

With more than a dozen races still left, Chandler Smith and the No. 38 crew will aim to add more victories before their partnership comes to an end.

Chandler Smith’s 2027 Future Remains Unclear

The announcement makes Chandler Smith one of the notable drivers expected to be available for the 2027 season. His four victories in two years make him an attractive option for teams reviewing their driver lineups after the playoffs.

Front Row Motorsports confirmed it has already started internal discussions about its 2027 plans but did not reveal who will replace Smith in the No. 38 truck. The organization said additional updates will come later when decisions are finalized.

For now, Chandler Smith’s focus remains on the current NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. He and Front Row Motorsports still have races to compete, and both sides will look to finish their partnership on a strong note before going in separate directions at the end of 2026.