NASCAR Driver Hit With Pre-Race Penalties Ahead of Michigan International Speedway Showdown

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race weekend at Michigan International Speedway began with trouble for several teams after a difficult pre-race inspection session. NASCAR officials put all 36 entered trucks through technical checks before Saturday’s DQS Solutions & Staffing 250, and the results showed that many teams struggled to meet inspection standards on the first attempt.

Pre-race inspection is a key part of every NASCAR weekend. Officials examine body dimensions, ride heights, suspension components, engine components, and safety equipment to ensure every truck complies with the rulebook. At Michigan, one of the fastest tracks on the schedule, teams often push performance limits while trying to stay compliant.

Only 17 of the 36 trucks passed inspection on their first attempt, creating extra work for many crews ahead of practice and qualifying. Most teams corrected their issues and returned for a second inspection, but two trucks remained under review when Friday’s session ended.

NASCAR Truck Series Inspection Produces Early Penalties

Senior NASCAR reporter Matt Weaver shared the inspection results on X. “Truck Series pre-inspection at Michigan. 17 of 36 trucks passed on their first attempt. 18 of 19 trucks passed on their second attempt. Reaume No. 2 (Morgen Baird) resume inspection tomorrow morning. Truck Chief Mike Bachand was ejected. Front Row 34 (Layne Riggs) will resume inspection tomorrow morning.”

The biggest penalty went to Reaume Bros. Racing. The No. 2 Ford driven by Morgen Baird failed to complete inspection, and Truck Chief Mike Bachand was ejected from the event. The team must return Saturday morning to finish the inspection process before turning its full attention to race preparations.

Layne Riggs Team Also Faces Inspection Delay

Front Row Motorsports also encountered problems during the NASCAR Truck Series inspection. The No. 34 Ford driven by Layne Riggs did not pass inspection and must return for additional review.

Riggs has delivered several strong performances during the 2026 season and enters the Michigan weekend as one of the drivers to watch. Any delay in preparation can create challenges as teams work through practice, qualifying, and final race setup.

NASCAR has not released details regarding the specific issues found on either truck.

Michigan NASCAR Race Weekend Shifts Focus to the Track

Despite the inspection setbacks, most of the field successfully cleared NASCAR inspection and can now focus on racing. Championship contenders, including Corey Heim and other leading drivers, will look to gain momentum as the Truck Series season moves toward its midpoint.

Michigan International Speedway has a reputation for producing fast racing, close battles, and dramatic finishes. Teams that experienced inspection issues now face a tight timeline to complete any required changes before on-track activities begin.

With inspection nearly complete, attention turns to the DQS Solutions & Staffing 250. For Morgen Baird, Layne Riggs, and their teams, the final inspection process could play an important role in shaping their weekend before the green flag drops at Michigan International Speedway.