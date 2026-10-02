NASCAR Driver Makes Shock Chad Bryant Racing Decision After Corey Heim Attack

Treyten Lapcevich will make his final start with Chad Bryant Racing this weekend at Newport Speedway, ending a two-year partnership after a controversial Martinsville race. Lapcevich will still drive the No. 77 Late Model Stock car at Newport, but Rette Jones Racing will support the team and his family will handle the crew duties.

The change comes days after NASCAR suspended Chad Bryant and two crew members over a post-race

confrontation involving Cup Series driver Corey Heim at Martinsville. Lapcevich was not penalized and said he was not involved in the physical incident. He also said his focus remains on the Late Model Stock championship. The driver has not announced plans for the rest of his 2026 season.

Treyten Lapcevich Announces Chad Bryant Racing Exit

Lapcevich announced the split Friday on X. He said Newport Speedway would be his final race with Chad Bryant Racing and the No. 77 Late Model Stock car.

“With the Late Model Stock Drivers Championship still within reach and commitments to our partners, it was important for us to be at Newport this weekend,” Lapcevich wrote. “We’ll be running the No. 77 with support from the Rette Jones Racing camp, and my family crewing the car.”

Lapcevich thanked Bryant for their two-year relationship and the results they achieved together.

“Lots of 4am nights, a CARS Tour win at North Wilkesboro, a South Carolina 400 victory, and many great finishes – Chad has has pushed me to be better every step of the way,” he wrote.

Lapcevich said he will focus on Newport before deciding his next move.

“Updates to come regarding the remainder of my 2026 Late Model Stock season,” he said. He also thanked Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship for its continued support.

NASCAR Punishes Chad Bryant Racing Members

The NASCAR penalties followed the post-race confrontation at Martinsville. Bryant received an indefinite suspension, a $2,000 fine, a ban from the 2027 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 and a requirement to complete anger-management training.

Crew member Steven Civatarese received a $1,000 fine and an indefinite suspension. He also received a ban from the 2027 Martinsville race and a one-year NASCAR probation.

Ryden Lapcevich, Treyten’s younger brother, received a $500 fine and probation through Dec. 31, 2027.

NASCAR cited the three for a member-to-member confrontation involving physical violence. Neither Treyten Lapcevich nor Heim received a penalty for the confrontation.

The incident followed contact between Lapcevich and Heim during the cool-down lap. Lapcevich drove into the right side of Heim’s No. 22 Toyota in Turn 1. Heim’s car climbed over Lapcevich’s No. 77 and went airborne. Both cars suffered heavy damage.

Corey Heim Confrontation Adds to Martinsville Fallout

After the race, Lapcevich moved toward Heim but Bryant stopped him. Later, Bryant and crew members confronted Heim near his hauler and threw punches. Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputies broke up the fight, and they escorted Heim from the track.

Lapcevich later condemned the confrontation.

“What happened with Corey after the race was wrong, and it should not have happened,” he said. “While I was not involved in the incident, I want to be clear that I do not condone any actions that took place.”

He added, “No matter the circumstances, frustration from a race never justifies putting your hands on another competitor.”

Heim, the reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, competed for Nelson Motorsports. He said Martinsville was his final Late Model race of the year. He still has Cup Series starts scheduled at Charlotte on Oct. 11 and Homestead on Nov. 8.

Lapcevich now heads to Newport with the championship still within reach. His future beyond the weekend remains undecided, while the No. 77 will run with Rette Jones Racing support, with family members handling crew duties.