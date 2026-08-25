NASCAR Driver Reveals Tyler Reddick Troubling Health Problem After Stunning Early-Season Run

Tyler Reddick has revealed a health issue that had gone unnoticed while he was competing at the highest level of NASCAR. The defending Daytona 500 champion said Tuesday that doctors diagnosed him with obstructive sleep apnea earlier this year.

Reddick has since started CPAP therapy and partnered with ResMed to raise awareness about sleep apnea symptoms and treatment. The NASCAR Cup Series driver said he noticed a major change after his first night using the device.

His diagnosis also came before a historic run on the track. Reddick became the first driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win the opening three races of a season, taking victories at Daytona International Speedway, EchoPark Speedway and Circuit of The Americas.

Tyler Reddick Reveals Sleep Apnea Diagnosis

Reddick said he had experienced sleep apnea symptoms for years but did not believe they could affect his performance. Those symptoms included loud snoring, morning headaches, low energy and waking up without feeling rested.

“Looking back, I had sleep apnea symptoms for a long time, but I didn’t think it was something that could affect me,” Reddick said, according to Joseph Srigley. “I noticed a difference after night one of using my Resmed CPAP therapy, and it completely changed the way I approached recovery, preparation, and performance.”

Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common form of sleep apnea and affects nearly one billion people worldwide. More than 80 percent of cases remain undiagnosed and untreated.

Sleep Apnea Treatment Changed Reddick’s Recovery

Reddick said his experience with CPAP therapy changed how he approached recovery and preparation. CPAP therapy delivers a steady flow of pressurized air through a mask to help keep the airway open during sleep.

Untreated sleep apnea is linked to serious health risks, including cardiovascular disease, stroke and diabetes. ResMed chief medical officer Carlos Nunez, M.D., said Reddick’s story could help people recognize symptoms that they may otherwise dismiss.

“Tyler’s willingness to share his story helps challenge outdated assumptions about who can have sleep apnea,” Nunez said, according to Srigley. “Sleep apnea affects people of all ages, body types and health profiles.”

Tyler said, “If sharing my experience helps someone else recognize the signs and take action, that’s a win.”

NASCAR Star Tyler Reddick Partners With ResMed

Reddick and ResMed will work together on educational efforts based on his experience with sleep apnea. The campaign will focus on recognizing symptoms, seeking medical care and understanding treatment options.

Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE will also carry ResMed branding at three remaining races this season. Those races are Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, Talladega Superspeedway on October 25 and Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 8.

Reddick’s sleep apnea diagnosis comes after a historic early-season run. His decision to discuss the condition publicly now puts more attention on sleep health, CPAP therapy and the symptoms that can go unnoticed even in active and healthy people.