NASCAR Driver Suffers Heartbreaking Blow After Terrifying On-Track Fire

Thomas Annunziata avoided injury after a frightening fire cut short his strong performance in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park on Saturday. The Tricon Garage driver was in second place under caution on Lap 79 when flames erupted from under the hood of his No. 1 Toyota.

He quickly pulled into the grass near the pit entrance, climbed out on his own, and received assistance from the AMR Safety Team. NASCAR confirmed he stayed awake and alert throughout the incident.

After an evaluation at the infield care center, officials transported him to a nearby medical facility for further checks. Later that day, Tricon Garage confirmed Annunziata had been cleared and released, bringing a positive end to a scary moment during an impressive NASCAR Truck Series weekend.

Thomas Annunziata Cleared After NASCAR Truck Series Fire

The Thomas Annunziata incident happened while the field was under caution late in the race. Flames and heavy smoke poured from the front of the truck, forcing NASCAR to stop the race with a brief red flag after oil spilled onto the track.

Tricon Garage first announced that Annunziata was “awake and alert and being transported to an area medical facility for further evaluation.”

Later on Saturday evening, the team shared another update, confirming the driver had been medically cleared and released.

On Sunday morning, Thomas Annunziata thanked fans for their support in a message on X.

“I want to start by saying I’m OK. I really appreciate all the messages and concern after yesterday—just swallowed a little fire, that’s all,” Annunziata wrote. “On the racing side, what a weekend. @TRICONGarage gave me a race-winning truck. We qualified up front, ran up front all day, and were lining up on the front row with a shot to win before our day came to an early end. Not bad for my second Truck Series start—we’ll be back.”

Thomas Annunziata Showed Winning Speed Before the Fire

Despite the disappointing finish, Thomas Annunziata enjoyed one of the strongest weekends of his young career. One day before the NASCAR Truck Series race, he dominated the ARCA Menards Series event at Lime Rock Park to earn his second straight victory at the road course.

He carried that speed into Saturday by qualifying near the front and spending much of the race inside the top five. After recovering from earlier contact, he worked his way back toward the front and challenged race leader Gio Ruggiero before the caution that led to the fire.

The result did not reflect his performance, but the weekend highlighted the speed he has shown during his limited NASCAR Truck Series opportunities. Annunziata also competes full-time in the ARCA Menards Series with Nitro Motorsports, where he sits second in the championship standings.

Tricon Garage Investigates Cause of Thomas Annunziata Fire

Crew chief Jerame Donley said Tricon Garage will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause of the fire. An initial inspection after the race did not reveal a clear cause, as the area under the hood sustained severe heat and melting damage.

Donley added that similar electrical or alternator-related issues had appeared in other trucks during the weekend and at previous events, although no official cause has been confirmed.

The race itself featured several cautions and incidents before Grant Enfinger claimed the victory, with Landen Lewis finishing second.

Although the Thomas Annunziata fire cut his day short, the driver escaped without serious injury due to NASCAR’s safety features. With medical clearance complete, Annunziata is expected to return to racing at upcoming events as he continues to build experience in the NASCAR Truck Series.