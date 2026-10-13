NASCAR Fans Slam Cup Series Driver Over Chassis Excuses as Chase Title Hopes Take a Hit

Denny Hamlin has faced criticism from NASCAR fans after discussing manufacturer support and chassis development on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver suggested that manufacturers with several championship contenders face a different challenge because they must spread their resources across multiple teams.

His comments sparked a strong social media reaction, with several fans accusing him of making excuses as his position in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase comes under pressure.

The discussion has drawn more attention to Hamlin’s championship campaign, with fans questioning whether technical factors explain his struggles or whether he needs stronger results on the track.

Several fans brushed off his argument, urging the veteran driver to focus on winning instead of discussing potential disadvantages.

Denny Hamlin Explains NASCAR Chassis Development and Manufacturer Support

During the podcast discussion, Hamlin addressed whether original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with multiple championship contenders face a disadvantage in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He argued that manufacturers distribute engineering resources, chassis development, and technical support among their teams. According to Hamlin, a manufacturer supporting several title contenders must divide its attention, while a manufacturer with only one leading championship candidate has more resources available for that driver.

Hamlin suggested that having a single contender lets a manufacturer focus its full “arsenal” on one team. He also said manufacturers’ support and chassis development “will be stacked” against those with several championship hopefuls.

The discussion raised questions about how manufacturer partnerships influence competition during the NASCAR Chase. Teams rely on engineering data, technical development, and consistent car performance to compete for the championship.

However, Hamlin’s remarks quickly attracted criticism, particularly from fans who believe drivers should focus on their performances rather than outside factors.

NASCAR Fans Accuse Denny Hamlin of Making Championship Excuses

Several NASCAR fans responded to the podcast clip by questioning Hamlin’s explanation and suggesting he was preparing excuses for potentially missing the championship.

Race Car Enthusiast wrote, “Starting the excuses early, Dennis? Spot the ball. Go win it if you’re about that.”

Douglas also dismissed the argument, writing, “Wow….. now just making up excuses.”

Another fan also shared a similar view, posting, “Denny is trying to make as many excuses as possible as to why he is gonna lose this title.”

Alisson Rodrigo was equally critical of Hamlin’s comments. “I don’t give a sh*t about his chassis excuses.”

Corey Howell also took aim at the veteran driver, posting, “Lmao all the excuses for his annual choke-job.”

The responses reflected frustration among fans who want Hamlin to deliver results instead of discussing potential technical disadvantages.

Sim Racing Realtor criticized the driver, writing that “Denny Hamlin is the master at self handicapping so the failure hurts less and is riddled with excuses. Poor loser vibes, and we are going to see it get thicker as the championship slips further away.”

The comments fueled debate over Hamlin’s championship hopes and whether his explanation would get the same attention if his results improved.

NASCAR Chase Pressure Puts Hamlin Under the Spotlight

Hamlin entered the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Chase after a strong regular season that included four wins, 14 top-five finishes, and 17 top-10 results. Those performances placed him among the leading championship contenders.

However, his position weakened as the postseason progressed. Kyle Larson moved ahead in the standings, while Hamlin lost ground following difficult races, including a 16th-place finish at Las Vegas after a spin and a pit-road mistake.

Larson’s consistent results have increased the pressure on Hamlin to recover the lost points as the championship battle continues.

Hamlin’s comments about chassis development raise a legitimate question about how manufacturers allocate resources when several drivers remain in contention. Still, the timing has drawn attention because he faces a significant challenge in his title pursuit.

The NASCAR Cup Series Chase remains the focus for both drivers, with each race carrying important championship points.

For Hamlin, the next results will shape the discussion surrounding his comments. For now, several NASCAR fans have made their position clear, arguing that race wins and points matter more than explanations about manufacturer support and chassis development.