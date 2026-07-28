NASCAR Files Undisclosed Lawsuit Over Trademark Infringement

NASCAR is filing a lawsuit over trademark infringement and the unauthorized selling of merchandise. The sport is filing suit against an undisclosed number of companies, accusing the one or more parties of the aforementioned claims.

Between the year-long legal battle involving NASCAR and Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row, along with the ongoing legal situation involving Spire Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing, the sport is not unfamiliar with the courtroom.

As the news of a new lawsuit breaks ahead of the sport’s off week, it leaves for interesting conversations during the down period.

NASCAR files suit for trademark infringement, merchandise selling

Sydney Haulenbeek of Courthouse News Service was first to report the lawsuit filed by NASCAR.

“The lawsuit concerns unauthorized NASCAR merchandise, which the company says is being sold by a coordinated counterfeiting network,” Haulenbeek wrote.

The defendants in the suit are listed as “individuals, corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships and unincorporated associations identified on schedule A to the complaint,” as Haulenbeek wrote.

In a court document posted to X by Haulenbeek, NASCAR explains its reasoning behind the lawsuit in the introduction.

“This trademark infringement action is part of NASCAR’s continuing efforts to safeguard its goodwill and trademarks against persistent online infringement by foreign-based counterfeiters and infringers,” they wrote.

Per the filing, NASCAR said the defendants have violated the Lanham Act, which is the primary federal statute that protects trademarks. NASCAR stated that the defendants have violated this act through selling “knockoff” merchandise on online stores.

“Defendants’ systematic and coordinated mass counterfeiting and infringement campaign has caused, and continues to cause, substantial and irreparable harm to plaintiff and its ability to police and enforce its rights against the hundreds, if not thousands, of anonymous online sellers who are selling counterfeit and infringing products,” NASCAR said.

In addition, the sport said the defendants “blur NASCAR’s trademarks on their products to avoid takedown efforts” and they have used “fake e-commerce storefronts that look like authorized merchandise.”

“The seller aliases are deliberately operating deceptive online storefronts specifically designed to mislead consumers by appearing to sell genuine NASCAR products, while knowingly selling unauthorized, inferior counterfeit imitations of plaintiff’s NASCAR products that illegally use the NASCAR trademarks,” NASCAR said.

NASCAR’s recent history of legal battles

The newly-filed lawsuit against “undisclosed” companies is not the first time NASCAR has been involved in a legal battle.

After not reaching an agreement for a new charter, Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports filed suit against NASCAR’s sanctioning body. The teams accused the sport of monopolistic practices and for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act.

Last December, the legal battle ultimately went to trial. In the end, the two parties reached a settlement.

While not directly involving NASCAR itself, Joe Gibbs Racing and Spire Motorsports are in an ongoing legal situation. JGR filed suit against Chris Gabehart, a former crew chief and competition director for the team.

Now the Chief Motorsports Officer at Spire, JGR claims that Gabehart stole confidential information prior to leaving the organization.

With NASCAR’s lawsuit against the undisclosed companies, it has put the spotlight of the sport back in the courtroom.