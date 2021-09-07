NASCAR Issues Fine to Kyle Busch After Darlington Race

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are looking ahead to the next playoff race on the schedule, but the sanctioning body is not yet done with the first. Officials took a “hard look” at Kyle Busch‘s exit from Darlington Raceway in which he ran over a safety cone and forced bystanders to scurry out of the way, ultimately deciding to fine him $50,000 for the incident.

According to a release from NASCAR, Busch violated Sections 12.1.a; 12.5.2.5.a; 12.8.a of the NASCAR Rule Book. His fine is for “actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating the NASCAR member conduct guidelines.”

The incident occurred on Sept. 5 after Busch slammed into the outside wall at Darlington Raceway. He destroyed the rear of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry and then headed for the hauler. He drove down pit road and then turned left to head toward the garage area, hitting a cone in the process. Several people had to quickly move out of the way, including a tire carrier with a full dolly.

“We take situations of safety very seriously,” said Scott Miller, Senior Vice President of Competition for NASCAR. He made the comments during a Sept. 7 appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “And there [are] some internal discussions going on as we speak, honestly, on that topic. We haven’t exactly landed on and gotten everyone together that needs to get in the mix as of yet, but it was a situation that could have been bad.”

Busch Did Not Immediately Meet With NASCAR Officials

When the driver of the No. 18 JGR Toyota made his exit from the stock car, he prompted questions about whether he would face discipline from NASCAR. These only increased in frequency when the NBC Sports broadcast showed him on a golf cart riding away from the hauler.

However, Busch did not immediately meet with the officials. He simply went to the infield care center for further evaluation following the hard collision with the outside wall. NBC Sports reporter Dustin Long then noted on Twitter that NASCAR did not call Busch to the hauler. Instead, the sanctioning body would “review the matter” throughout the week.

“Fortunately, nobody got hit or anything like that, and it all worked out,” Miller added during his appearance on SiriusXM. “But putting people in harm’s way for no reason is something we take very seriously. So we are taking a hard look at it.”

Busch Will Move Ahead & Fight For Wins

The two-time Cup Series champion has no control over what NASCAR decides, so he will move forward and focus on stacking points during the final two Round of 16 races. The next race on the schedule takes place at Richmond Raceway, the site of six past wins.

Based on his past success, Busch will enter The Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders 400 as one of the favorites to win. He has the fourth-best odds (6-1) among drivers, according to the BetMGM.

Martin Truex Jr. currently tops the list after overcoming multiple mistakes at Darlington to lock up a top-five finish. He enters the Richmond weekend with 4-1 odds to win while Southern 500 winner Denny Hamlin sits in second with 5-1 odds. Kyle Larson, the regular-season points champion, is third with 6-1 odds.

The Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders 400 will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11. The drivers will fight for the checkered flag under the lights due to the start time of 7:30 p.m. ET. NBC Sports Network will provide coverage as Busch and the other drivers cover 400 laps.

