NASCAR Foundation, Kaulig Racing Give Back In New York City

The NASCAR Foundation took over New York City on Tuesday evening, with hundreds of guests, including current drivers and NASCAR executives, motivated to make a difference.

The NASCAR Foundation 20th Anniversary Honors Gala, hosted by the NASCAR Foundation itself, the France family in collaboration with the evening’s Leadership Sponsors, including Brown & Brown, Kaulig Racing, Hendrick Motorsports, and Next League, honored multiple individuals who have spent a portion of their lives giving back.

The star-studded evening featured drivers Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Zane Smith, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love, AJ Allmendinger, Ty Dillon and more. Also in attendance were Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig, who played a key role in the evening and parked a special NASCAR Foundation car in Manhattan, Hendrick Motorsports’ Jeff Gordon, the France family and many others.

The Honorees

Among the honorees was Chief Executive Officer and Executive Producer of FOX Sports Eric Shanks, who received the Champion for Children Award, who was presented his award by none other than New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. Former NASCAR President Mike Helton, who is now chairman of the board of The NASCAR Foundation, received the highly regarded Founders Award.

But the biggest honor of the evening was the naming of the 16th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award winner, named after the wife of former NASCAR CEO Bill France Jr. Lyette Reback, founder and volunteer of Believe With Me, took home the honor as someone dedicated to supporting families of fallen military service members by providing financial help and emotional support.

“Lyette is the kind of person who doesn’t just talk about making a difference, she gets to work and makes it happen,” Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation’s vice president and executive director, said. “As a mother of 16, she has a huge heart, and she has made it her mission to make sure the children of our fallen heroes know they are remembered and cared for. It’s that reason which makes Lyette such a deserving recipient of the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. We’re thrilled to celebrate her and the incredible work she continues to do.”

Speedy Bear Brigade Powered by Kaulig Giving

In celebration of National Teddy Bear Day the morning after the gala, Kaulig, his two NASCAR Cup Series drivers and additional members of the NASCAR community paid an emotional visit to NYU Langone’s Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital.

Kaulig Giving led a meaningful delivery of NASCAR-themed teddy bears to children and families. The New York City kicked off a nationwide campaign reaching 157 hospitals across the country, with more than 6,000 teddy bears being distributed to children.

“This week in New York was a reminder that racing gives us a platform, but what we do with that platform is what really matters,” Kaulig said. “From the NASCAR Foundation Gala to putting Speedy Bears in the hands of kids at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital, this is bigger than racing. It’s about showing up, giving back and making a difference for kids and families when they need it most.”