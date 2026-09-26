NASCAR Hall of Fame Honoring Kyle Busch With Special Exhibit

The NASCAR Hall of Fame will honor the late Kyle Busch with a special exhibit dedicated to the winningest overall driver in the sport’s history. Busch’s exhibit will highlight his greatest accomplishments and his influence on the sport.

The exhibit at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set to open on October 9. It is the same day that the Charlotte Motor Speedway will host a celebration of life in honor of the late champion.

Busch died last May after a severe case of pneumonia progressed into sepsis. He was 41 years old.

NASCAR Hall of Fame’s statement on Kyle Busch’s legacy

In two-plus decades of NASCAR racing, Kyle Busch emerged as one of the greatest talents to ever get behind the wheel. The NASCAR Hall of Fame is recognizing that talent through its special exhibit set to open next month.

With 63 Cup Series wins, 102 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series wins and 69 Craftsman Truck Series wins, the NASCAR Hall of Fame noted in a statement that Busch was the winningest overall driver in the sport’s history.

“Over a 25-year NASCAR career, Kyle Busch established himself as one of the sport’s most accomplished drivers, earning two NASCAR Cup Series championships and 234 victories across NASCAR’s three national series—the most in history. Known for his competitive spirit and determination behind the wheel.”

To honor Busch and his incredible contributions to NASCAR racing, the Hall of Fame is launching the Kyle Busch: Honoring A Legacy exhibit on Oct. 9.

The exhibit will feature Busch’s iconic No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, the one he won his first Cup Series championship in 2015 with. It will also feature stories that focus on his career accomplishments and his role as a mentor.

Busch was formerly an owner of a Craftsman Truck Series team, Kyle Busch Motorsports, and helped young talents break through into NASCAR’s premier series. Some of those drivers include Erik Jones, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace and William Byron.

“The exhibit features Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, the car he drove to his first Cup Series championship in 2015, along with stories highlighting his career achievements and his role as a mentor who helped develop and launch the careers of future NASCAR stars through Kyle Busch Motorsports. Kyle Busch: Honoring a Legacy opens at The NASCAR Hall of Fame on October 9th,” via NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway honored Kyle Busch with memorial rock

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway has always been synonymous with being Kyle Busch’s home track. Busch was the victor of the 2009 Cup Series race at the 1.5-mile track and totaled seven wins across the top three series.

Prior to his NASCAR career, Busch cut his teeth at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring, a 3/8-mile short track located just over a mile from the 1.5-mile track.

Ahead of the Kyle Busch Classic at the Las Vegas Bullring on Oct. 2, the speedway honored Busch with a special memorial rock that stands just outside the track.

“Forever Rowdy. ❤️ Kyle Busch’s legacy lives on at The Bullring. A formal dedication will be held on Oct. 2 at the Kyle Busch Classic,” via Las Vegas Motor Speedway.