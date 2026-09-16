NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Defends Hard Racing After Sawalich-Day Clash

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has defended non-Chase drivers who keep racing hard against championship contenders, saying playoff drivers accept that risk when they enter a race. Earnhardt made the comments on his latest Dirty Air episode while discussing the latest clash between Joe Gibbs Racing’s William Sawalich and Hendrick Motorsports’ Corey Day.

The two NASCAR drivers made contact again at World Wide Technology Raceway after their earlier incident at Darlington. Sawalich was already out of Chase contention, while Day remained in the championship fight.

Earnhardt said that difference should not change how either driver races. The NASCAR veteran also explained why Chase drivers may face more danger from competitors who have already missed the title battle.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Defends Non-Chase Drivers

Earnhardt said non-Chase drivers still have the right to race aggressively and compete for wins during the NASCAR playoffs.

“We’re all on the same racetrack together, and those guys that aren’t in the chase have as much right to race, to win, to race hard, to be aggressive, to do everything that they would have done in race 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, all the way through the year.”

Earnhardt acknowledged that hard racing can hurt a championship contender but said that risk comes with competing in the race.

“If you get knocked out by a non-chase guy, that’s the risk you take when you sign up to put your entry into the race,” he said.

He also rejected the idea of giving Chase drivers different treatment.

“We’re not going to treat these chase guys differently and punish the non-chase guys. They’re already punished. They didn’t make the chase.”

Sawalich-Day Clash Continues

The NASCAR rivalry between Sawalich and Day continued at World Wide Technology Raceway after their earlier clash at Darlington.

During the opening Chase race at Darlington, Day sent Sawalich into the wall. Day later said Sawalich told him they would “see how the rest of your Chase goes.”

At World Wide Technology Raceway, Day was shoved up into Sawalich entering Turn 1. Sawalich then turned left into Day’s door, sending Day into a spin and into the inside wall. Day finished 33rd, while Sawalich remained in the race.

Earnhardt said Sawalich may have wanted to send a message, but the move also damaged his own car.

“I damaged my car. I may have sent my message and got my message across to Corey Day, but I also damaged my car, and I bet my team had a problem with that.”

He added that Sawalich could have viewed the incident differently afterward.

“He probably realizes after the fact that was a pretty stupid move on my part.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Warns Chase Drivers

Earnhardt said NASCAR Chase drivers may need to leave more room for competitors who are no longer fighting for the championship.

“I would probably give the non-chase guy a little more room. He’s not to be f***ed with.”

He explained that Chase drivers have more at stake because they are trying to protect their championship positions.

“Chase guys, they got s*** to lose. They’re going to be trying to – well, we thought they were going to try to race smart. Some of them didn’t someday.”

Earnhardt said the current NASCAR Chase format can make non-Chase drivers especially aggressive because they are no longer protecting a championship position.

“But the non-chase guys are more dangerous even now in this system.”