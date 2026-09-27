NASCAR: Corey Heim Involved in Altercation at Martinsville Late Model Event

Corey Heim was involved in a post-race altercation on Saturday night at the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, a Late Model stock car event, at the Martinsville Speedway.

Amateur video footage shows the soon-to-be full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver getting punched multiple times by team members of Chad Bryant Racing.

The fight stemmed from contact after the checkered flag of the Late Model event, when Heim made contact with Treyten Lapcevich, driver of the No. 77 for Chad Bryant Racing. The two door-slammed going into turn 1, causing both drivers to crash.

The fight happened in front of the Martinsville hot dog stand located in the infield of the 0.5-mile track. As of now, no injuries have been reported from the post-race melee.

Details of the post-race altercation involving Corey Heim

A 29-second video of the post-race fight involving Heim surfaced on social media Saturday. In the video, a crew member from Chad Bryant Racing can be seen coming up from the right side of Heim and landing a punch to his head, seemingly blindsiding the driver.

Others subsequently tried to keep the two apart. As Heim attempted to leave the situation, he can be seen getting punched again through the crowd of people. The 23XI Racing driver did not throw a punch himself.

NASCAR insider Peter Stratta reported that Heim went back to his hauler without issues following the post-race chaos.

“[Corey Heim] went to his trailer after being punched at the hotdog stand,” he wrote via X.

Heim finished third in the Late Model event at Martinsville in the No. 22 car. After the race, he gave his perspective on what happened with the Chad Bryant Racing driver.

“I really don’t know. He tried to smush me into the curb and then my tire hopped his tire. As you can see, I’ve got nowhere to go. He just completely turns left and then I hop his tire, so I don’t know what he was doing. It is what it is. It’s Late Model racing,” he said.

Despite the post-race fight, Heim was seemingly in positive spirits in the aftermath as he posted a selfie giving a thumbs up on social media and penned a message.

“Solid effort, but at least make it count next time 😂,” Heim wrote via X.

Corey Heim moving up to the Cup Series full-time in 2027

In 2027, it will truly be Heim time. After two seasons of part-time Cup Series starts for 23XI Racing, Heim will pilot the No. 35 23XI Toyota full-time in the Cup Series beginning in 2027.

Heim has made a quick impression in the Cup Series in 2026 as he pulled off a win at Naval Base Coronado last June, his first career win in just his 13th start.

The 24-year-old would not stop there as he later won the Brickyard 400 in July, one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races, in his 15th career Cup outing. Heim became the first driver since A.J. Foyt in 1965 to win his first two Cup races inside of 15 starts.

Heim had a record-breaking season in the Craftsman Truck Series one year ago, winning the 2025 title and totaling a record 12 wins in the season.