NASCAR Drivers Face Penalties Before Talladega Superspeedway Showdown

Three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams face penalties before the Progress Group 250 at Talladega Superspeedway after failing pre-race inspection twice.

NASCAR will eject one crew member from each team fielding Jesse Love, Jeb Burton, and Connor Mosack for the rest of the Talladega weekend. The three teams will also lose their right to select pit stalls for the next race at Martinsville Speedway.

Motorsport senior NASCAR editor Matt Weaver first reported the inspection results, with Jayski also confirming the penalties. Teams must meet NASCAR’s technical requirements before NASCAR clears their cars to compete.

The penalties come at a key point in the 2026 season, with Love leading the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase standings after his Phoenix Raceway victory. Talladega offers championship contenders another opportunity to earn valuable points, but the inspection issues add another challenge for the three affected teams.

NASCAR Penalties Hit Three Teams at Talladega

Matt Weaver reported the inspection failures on social media, writing, “Talladega O’Reilly Series pre-inspection. The Nos. 2, 27 and 43 failed twice (crew member ejection; loss of pit selection for next event).”

The three cars belong to Jesse Love of Richard Childress Racing, Jeb Burton of Jordan Anderson Racing, and Connor Mosack.

NASCAR allows teams to address issues after an initial inspection failure. A second failure triggers penalties, including removing one crew member for the weekend and revoking pit stall selection for the next event.

Losing a crew member reduces the personnel available to a team during the Talladega weekend. Losing pit stall selection also means teams will have less control over their pit road positions at Martinsville Speedway.

Inspection failures do not automatically disqualify drivers. Their cars must meet NASCAR’s technical requirements before they can compete.

Jesse Love Faces NASCAR Penalty as Chase Battle Heats Up

Love enters Talladega as the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase points leader after winning at Phoenix Raceway. He holds a 36-point advantage over Justin Allgaier, who drives the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet.

The penalty comes with three races remaining in the championship battle, including the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Love will look to protect his lead while managing the setback before the Progress Group 250.

Talladega has also produced strong results for Love, including a 2024 victory and other top-10 finishes. A strong result would help his championship campaign despite the team’s inspection problems.

Burton also has a successful history at Talladega. He won the spring race in 2023 with Jordan Anderson Racing. Mosack will aim to qualify and deliver a competitive performance while dealing with the penalty.

Love’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill is another driver to watch. Hill won the fall Talladega race in 2025 and returns looking to defend his victory.

NASCAR Talladega Race Schedule and TV Details

The Progress Group 250 is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, with the green flag expected at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on The CW and stream on ESPN Unlimited. MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

Qualifying is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET, with no practice session listed. The entry list features 41 cars, which would leave three drivers out if the number of entries remains unchanged and the field is limited to 38 starters.

The race covers 94 laps and 250 miles. It is the seventh of nine Chase races and the 31st points-paying event of the season.

Talladega’s long straightaways and high banking encourage close drafting, but the tight racing often leads to multi-car crashes known as “the Big One.” Pit strategy also plays an important role during caution periods and green-flag stops.

As the championship battle nears its end, every point counts. Love, Burton, and Mosack must deal with the consequences of their teams’ inspection failures as they prepare for the Talladega race.