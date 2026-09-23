NASCAR Kansas Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Kansas Speedway this Sunday for the Hollywood Casino 400, the fourth race of the Chase. Ahead of the on-track action this weekend, the oddsmakers have two of the championship contenders topping the charts.

At +400 to win, both Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are the odds-on favorites at the Kansas Speedway. Larson enters as the Cup Series points leader by one point over Hamlin after the latter surrendered the top spot after Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series Kansas Speedway betting odds

Here is a look at the complete betting odds for the Hollywood Casino 400 via DraftKings Sportsbooks.

Kyle Larson +400

Denny Hamlin +400

Christopher Bell +550

Tyler Reddick +600

Ryan Blaney +850

Ty Gibbs +1000

Chase Briscoe +1000

Bubba Wallace +1400

William Byron +1600

Chase Elliott +1600

Joey Logano +2000

Chris Buescher +2500

Carson Hocevar +2500

Brad Keselowski +3000

Ross Chastain +4000

Josh Berry +6000

Alex Bowman +6000

Riley Herbst +7000

Austin Cindric +7000

Ryan Preece +10000

Erik Jones +10000

Shane Van Gisbergen +12000

Daniel Suarez +12000

Connor Zilisch +15000

Zane Smith +20000

John Hunter Nemechek +20000

Austin Hill +20000

Michael McDowell +25000

Austin Dillon +25000

Todd Gilliland +30000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +30000

AJ Allmendinger +30000

Noah Gragson +40000

Cole Custer +50000

Ty Dillon +100000

Cody Ware +100000

Why Larson, Hamlin are the Kansas favorites

The new points leader in the Cup Series has a strong track record at the Kansas Speedway.

In the last five Kansas races, Kyle Larson has two wins, three top-five finishes and only one finish worse than sixth. The driver of the No. 5 is a three-time Kansas winner with the latest victory coming in May 2025.

Larson also won the May 2024 Kansas race after edging Chris Buescher for the victory by 0.001 seconds, the closest finish in NASCAR history.

Hamlin, meanwhile, is a four-time Kansas winner, the most among active drivers. The driver of the No. 11’s latest Kansas triumph came in May 2023 when he passed Larson on the final lap to win.

In the last nine Kansas races, Hamlin has eight finishes of eighth or better. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished fourth at Kansas last April and runner-up in last year’s Hollywood Casino 400.

Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick proven Kansas contenders

Two drivers that cannot be forgotten about this weekend are Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick. The odds have Bell with the third-best chances to win (+550), while Reddick has the fourth-best odds (+600).

Bell has never won at Kansas Speedway but has had strong showings. In the last six Kansas races, the driver of the No. 20 has two top-five finishes and only one finish worse than eighth.

Reddick, meanwhile, is the defending Kansas Speedway winner. The driver of the No. 45 was the victor at the 1.5-mile track last April after executing a last-lap pass on Kyle Larson.

Reddick is a two-time Kansas winner, with his first win at the track coming in the 2023 playoff race.

Joey Logano makes for strong sleeper pick

Fresh off his third win of the 2026 Cup Series season last Saturday at Bristol, the oddsmakers do not have Joey Logano being a top contender at Kansas. However, at +2000 to win, the driver of the No. 22 is worth watching.

Logano has three victories in the last nine races, making him one of the hottest drivers in the field in recent weeks. The Team Penske driver is a two-time Kansas winner, last winning in October 2020.

Yet, the 36-year-old only has one top-10 finish in the last five Kansas races. Still, Logano’s recent hot streak makes him one to watch.

Ross Chastain makes for interesting longshot

Look no further than Ross Chastain when searching for a longshot bet. The driver of the No. 1 is a former Kansas winner as he captured the victory in the 2024 playoff race.

While Chastain’s recent Kansas numbers have not been stellar, the Trackhouse Racing driver has totaled one win, two top fives and four top 10s at the 1.5-mile oval. With the year “Melon Man” has had, a Kansas victory would certainly be a huge breakthrough.