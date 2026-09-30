NASCAR Las Vegas Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit rolls into “Sin City” this Sunday for the South Point 400, the fifth race of the Chase. Entering the race weekend, the oddsmakers have the two championship contenders topping the charts.

Points leader Kyle Larson is the odds-on favorite to go back-to-back in the Cup Series Chase at +350 to win. Close behind is Denny Hamlin, who ranks second in the points standings, at +400 to win his third straight Las Vegas Cup race.

Larson has won two of the last three races with victories at World Wide Technology Raceway and Kansas Speedway. Hamlin, meanwhile, entered the Chase as the top seed and is gunning for his fifth win of the 2026 season.

NASCAR Cup Series Betting Odds For Las Vegas

Here is a complete look at the betting odds for the Cup Series South Point 400, per DraftKings Sportsbooks:

Kyle Larson +350

Denny Hamlin +400

Christopher Bell +500

Chase Briscoe +800

Tyler Reddick +900

William Byron +1000

Ryan Blaney +1000

Ty Gibbs +1400

Joey Logano +1400

Carson Hocevar +1500

Chase Elliott +2000

Bubba Wallace +2000

Austin Cindric +3000

Ross Chastain +4000

Chris Buescher +4000

Brad Keselowski +4000

Josh Berry +6000

Daniel Suarez +6000

Alex Bowman +6000

Ryan Preece +6500

Shane Van Gisbergen +15000

Zane Smith +15000

Erik Jones +20000

Riley Herbst +25000

Michael McDowell +25000

Connor Zilisch +25000

Austin Dillon +25000

Austin Hill +30000

AJ Allmendinger +30000

Noah Gragson +35000

John Hunter Nemechek +35000

Todd Gilliland +50000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000

Cole Custer +70000

Ty Dillon +100000

Cody Ware +100000

Why Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are Favored at Las Vegas

While he did not come away with the checkered flag, Larson led a race-high 129 of 267 laps and finished second in last year’s South Point 400. The driver of the No. 5 backed it up with 62 laps led and a seventh-place finish in the Las Vegas Cup race last March.

Who won both of those races? Hamlin.

The driver of the No. 11 led nine laps in last year’s South Point 400 and captured his 60th career Cup Series victory. Last March, the 45-year-old notched his 61st career Cup win after leading a race-high 134 laps.

Larson enters Las Vegas with a 26-point advantage over Hamlin for the championship lead. Either driver could easily end up in victory lane on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing Duo Could Challenge Larson, Hamlin

While he has never won in “Sin City,” Christopher Bell has an impressive record at Las Vegas. The driver of the No. 20 enters Sunday’s race at +500 to win.

Bell has two runner-up finishes at Las Vegas and led a race-high 155 laps in the October 2024 Cup race. Last March, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver started on the pole and earned a fourth-place result. He has three top-five finishes in the last four Vegas races.

Another contender this weekend is Bell’s teammate, Chase Briscoe, at +800 to win. Briscoe paced the field for 57 laps in last year’s South Point 400 prior to finishing fourth. The driver of the No. 19 recorded an eighth-place finish at Las Vegas last March.

Chase Elliott Makes For Intriguing Sleeper

The second half of the 2026 season has been one of struggle for Chase Elliott. However, the driver of the No. 9 saw some daylight last Sunday at Kansas when he posted an eighth-place finish.

Elliott had a strong showing at Vegas in his last outing by finishing runner-up to Hamlin last March. With the momentum of a top-10 performance at Kansas, Elliott could emerge as a contender on Sunday at +2000 to win.

Brad Keselowski, Josh Berry Make For Interesting Longshots

Brad Keselowski has been at the center of news this week in the wake of the announcement that he and RFK Racing are parting ways at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

At +4000 to win on Sunday, could “Bad Brad” earn one more win driving for his co-owned race team?

The driver of the No. 6 has three Las Vegas wins, last coming in September 2018. In the last three trips to “SIn City,” Keselowski has finished 10th twice and 11th. His best finish in the NextGen era came in October 2023 with a fourth-place result.

Josh Berry is another longshot worth watching at +6000 to win. The driver of the No. 21 captured his maiden NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas in March 2025. Berry has momentum on his side with seven top-10 finishes in the last eight races.