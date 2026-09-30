NASCAR Las Vegas Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit rolls into “Sin City” this Sunday for the South Point 400, the fifth race of the Chase. Entering the race weekend, the oddsmakers have the two championship contenders topping the charts.
Points leader Kyle Larson is the odds-on favorite to go back-to-back in the Cup Series Chase at +350 to win. Close behind is Denny Hamlin, who ranks second in the points standings, at +400 to win his third straight Las Vegas Cup race.
Larson has won two of the last three races with victories at World Wide Technology Raceway and Kansas Speedway. Hamlin, meanwhile, entered the Chase as the top seed and is gunning for his fifth win of the 2026 season.
NASCAR Cup Series Betting Odds For Las Vegas
Here is a complete look at the betting odds for the Cup Series South Point 400, per DraftKings Sportsbooks:
Kyle Larson +350
Denny Hamlin +400
Christopher Bell +500
Chase Briscoe +800
Tyler Reddick +900
William Byron +1000
Ryan Blaney +1000
Ty Gibbs +1400
Joey Logano +1400
Carson Hocevar +1500
Chase Elliott +2000
Bubba Wallace +2000
Austin Cindric +3000
Ross Chastain +4000
Chris Buescher +4000
Brad Keselowski +4000
Josh Berry +6000
Daniel Suarez +6000
Alex Bowman +6000
Ryan Preece +6500
Shane Van Gisbergen +15000
Zane Smith +15000
Erik Jones +20000
Riley Herbst +25000
Michael McDowell +25000
Connor Zilisch +25000
Austin Dillon +25000
Austin Hill +30000
AJ Allmendinger +30000
Noah Gragson +35000
John Hunter Nemechek +35000
Todd Gilliland +50000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +50000
Cole Custer +70000
Ty Dillon +100000
Cody Ware +100000
Why Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin are Favored at Las Vegas
While he did not come away with the checkered flag, Larson led a race-high 129 of 267 laps and finished second in last year’s South Point 400. The driver of the No. 5 backed it up with 62 laps led and a seventh-place finish in the Las Vegas Cup race last March.
Who won both of those races? Hamlin.
The driver of the No. 11 led nine laps in last year’s South Point 400 and captured his 60th career Cup Series victory. Last March, the 45-year-old notched his 61st career Cup win after leading a race-high 134 laps.
Larson enters Las Vegas with a 26-point advantage over Hamlin for the championship lead. Either driver could easily end up in victory lane on Sunday.
Joe Gibbs Racing Duo Could Challenge Larson, Hamlin
While he has never won in “Sin City,” Christopher Bell has an impressive record at Las Vegas. The driver of the No. 20 enters Sunday’s race at +500 to win.
Bell has two runner-up finishes at Las Vegas and led a race-high 155 laps in the October 2024 Cup race. Last March, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver started on the pole and earned a fourth-place result. He has three top-five finishes in the last four Vegas races.
Another contender this weekend is Bell’s teammate, Chase Briscoe, at +800 to win. Briscoe paced the field for 57 laps in last year’s South Point 400 prior to finishing fourth. The driver of the No. 19 recorded an eighth-place finish at Las Vegas last March.
Chase Elliott Makes For Intriguing Sleeper
The second half of the 2026 season has been one of struggle for Chase Elliott. However, the driver of the No. 9 saw some daylight last Sunday at Kansas when he posted an eighth-place finish.
Elliott had a strong showing at Vegas in his last outing by finishing runner-up to Hamlin last March. With the momentum of a top-10 performance at Kansas, Elliott could emerge as a contender on Sunday at +2000 to win.
Brad Keselowski, Josh Berry Make For Interesting Longshots
Brad Keselowski has been at the center of news this week in the wake of the announcement that he and RFK Racing are parting ways at the conclusion of the 2026 season.
At +4000 to win on Sunday, could “Bad Brad” earn one more win driving for his co-owned race team?
The driver of the No. 6 has three Las Vegas wins, last coming in September 2018. In the last three trips to “SIn City,” Keselowski has finished 10th twice and 11th. His best finish in the NextGen era came in October 2023 with a fourth-place result.
Josh Berry is another longshot worth watching at +6000 to win. The driver of the No. 21 captured his maiden NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas in March 2025. Berry has momentum on his side with seven top-10 finishes in the last eight races.
NASCAR Las Vegas Betting Odds: Favorites, Sleepers and Longshots for Sunday’s Race