NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip Diagnosed With Cognitive Disease

Darrell Waltrip has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated with possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), his family revealed on Wednesday. The three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s family believes the diagnosis is “likely” from injuries sustained during his racing career.

After retiring from NASCAR competition, Waltrip became a color commentator for NASCAR on FOX and was a prominent member of the TV booth from 2001-2019. Since then, the 79-year-old has made sporadic appearances at NASCAR races.

Waltrip’s latest showing was at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway last March. At the start of the race, Waltrip delivered his famous “Boogity, Boogity, Boogity” line in the TV booth.

Circumstances of Darrell Waltrip’s cognitive disease diagnosis

FOX motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass was the first to share the unfortunate news of Waltrip’s cognitive disease diagnosis. In a statement from the Waltrip family, “DW” remains in positive spirits but that the disease will “inevitably progress.”

Here is the full statement from the Waltrip family:

“We wanted to share a health update with all of Darrell’s friends and fans who have supported him throughout his racing career. Recently, Darrell has been diagnosed with Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) complicated by possible Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) – likely from injuries incurred during his racing career.”

“While this disease will inevitably progress, thankfully it is currently limited to some minor noticeable symptoms. As a result, he will be stepping further away from the public limelight. Be assured, Darrell is happy and otherwise healthy – spending his time with his wife, Stevie, two daughters and his three young grandchildren. We are all grateful for your continued prayer, love and support.”

FTD is a number of progressive brain disorders that damage the frontal and temporal lobes, which affects areas of the brain that control behavior, personality, language and movement.