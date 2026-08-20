NASCAR Cup Series Odds: Favorites, Longshots to Win New Hampshire

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is the site for the 25th race of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Dollar Tree 301 is the next-to-last race before The Chase, scheduled for 301 laps around “The Magic Mile.”

For sports bettors who will be tuning in, there are a few key drivers they will want to watch as the favorites. In turn, there will be some longshots worth keeping an eye on.

Here, we will take a look at the betting odds for New Hampshire.

Ryan Blaney favored to repeat at New Hampshire

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday night Eastern time, Ryan Blaney is the odds-on favorite to win at “The Magic Mile.” At +450 to win, the driver of the No. 12 enters as the defending New Hampshire winner.

Blaney paced the field for 116 of 301 laps en route to victory one year ago. However, it was the Team Penske star’s only New Hampshire finish better than 18th in the NextGen era.

Christopher Bell has the second-best odds to win at +550. The driver of the No. 20 has two wins at New Hampshire in 2022 and 2024. Bell finished sixth in last year’s race at “The Magic Mile.”

Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano both enter New Hampshire with +600 odds to win. Hamlin is a two-time winner at the 1.0-mile track but has not been the victor since 2017. In four NextGen era New Hampshire races, the driver of the No. 11 has two top-10 finishes.

Logano is coming off a win at Richmond last Saturday, his second victory of 2026 and second in the last four races. At New Hampshire, the driver of the No. 22 has six top fives in his last seven starts and led a race-high 147 laps in last year’s race.

Chase Briscoe enters New Hampshire at +800 to win. In the last three New Hampshire races, the driver of the No. 19 has one top five and three top 10s, with a best finish of second in 2024.

Kyle Larson sits at +900 odds to win at New Hampshire. The driver of the No. 5 has never won at Loudon but has finished no worse than seventh in the last three races at the track. Larson has three career runner-up finishes at New Hampshire in 15 starts.

Josh Berry and other longshots to watch

One year ago, Josh Berry narrowly missed out on an upset win at New Hampshire. The driver of the No. 21 finished runner-up to Blaney in last year’s race after leading six laps.

In 2024, Berry earned a third-place result at “The Magic Mile.” At +1600 odds, Berry is an underdog to watch for on Sunday.

Austin Cindric is another longshot to watch at +2200. The driver of the No. 2 is coming off a third-place run at Richmond as the Team Penske cars are heating up towards the end of the regular season.

While Cindric has never finished higher than 13th at New Hampshire, the momentum of the Penske cars is worth taking into consideration.

Brad Keselowski is one more underdog worth keeping an eye on. At +6500 to win, Keselowski is a two-time New Hampshire winner with his latest victory coming in 2020.

Although the driver of the No. 6’s last two New Hampshire finishes were 25th or worse, he finished fifth in 2023 and seventh in 2022, both in the NextGen era.