NASCAR Odds: Favorites, Longshots to Win at Pocono

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Pocono Raceway this Sunday for the 16th race of the 2026 season. Nicknamed “The Tricky Triangle,” the 2.5-mile track is set to host the Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA for 160 laps and 400 miles.

Heading into this weekend’s on-track action, there are a few drivers who stick out as the favorites to win. On the other hand, there are a number of longshots to keep an eye on.

Here, we will take a look at the betting odds for the Cup Series race at Pocono

Denny Hamlin favored to win third straight NASCAR Cup Series race

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon Eastern time, Denny Hamlin is penciled in as the odds-on favorite to win. At +275 odds, the driver of the No. 11 is the winningest driver at Pocono with seven victories.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star has finished runner-up in the last two Pocono races and earned the win in 2023, making for three straight top-two finishes. In addition, the 45-year-old is on a hot streak, coming off back-to-back wins at Nashville and Michigan.

Hamlin is seeking to win his third straight Cup Series race for the first time in his career on Sunday.

Kyle Larson has the next-best odds to win at +650, a distant gap from Hamlin’s odds. The driver of the No. 5 has never won at Pocono, but has finished ninth or better in five of the last seven races at the track.

Tyler Reddick comes in next at +750 to win at Pocono. Although the driver of the No. 45 finished 32nd at the track last year, he has two runner-ups at “The Tricky Triangle” in the NextGen era.

Reddick, the Cup Series points leader, aims to get back on track this week after his first DNF of the season last Sunday at Michigan.

Christopher Bell enters Pocono with +850 odds to win. The driver of the No. 20 has a best finish of fourth twice at “The Tricky Triangle,” but has only led 17 laps at the Pennsylvania track in eight starts.

Despite suffering a fractured wrist in last Sunday’s violent Michigan crash, Bell will be in the field on Sunday.

Spire drivers among key longshots at Pocono

Among the underdogs who could conquer “The Tricky Triangle” on Sunday, two Spire Motorsports driver standouts.

At +1800 to win, Carson Hocevar is coming off a fifth-place finish at Michigan. In two Pocono starts, the driver of the No. 77 has an average finish of 17.5 and started last year’s race from the third position.

Daniel Suarez is another Spire Motorsports driver to watch for. With +6500 odds to win, the driver of the No. 7 is fresh off a sixth-place effort at Michigan. At Pocono, Suarez has two top-five finishes, with a third place result in the NextGen era (2022).

Chris Buescher is another longshot to watch at +2200 to win. The driver of the No. 17 finished fourth at Pocono last year and won his first career Cup race in a rain-shortened event back in 2016.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to drop at 3 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on Prime or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.