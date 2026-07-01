NASCAR Odds: Who Are The Favorites to Win at Chicagoland?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Chicagoland Speedway this Sunday. It marks the first time the series has raced at the 1.5-mile track in Joliet, Illinois since 2019.

With all the buzz surrounding the return of Chicagoland, the oddsmakers have narrowed down a few key favorites who they believe have the best shot at winning. On the other hand, it is worth taking a look at some longshots.

Here, we will take a look at the betting odds for the eero 400.

Denny Hamlin favored to claim fifth win of 2026

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon Eastern time, Denny Hamlin opens as the favorite to win in NASCAR’s return to Chicagoland.

At +320 odds to win Sunday, the driver of the No. 11 has four victories this season, including three straight at Nashville, Michigan, and Pocono.

If he claims the win at Chicagoland, Hamlin will tie 23XI Racing Tyler Reddick with a series-high five wins in 2026. Hamlin took over the points lead from Reddick last Sunday at Sonoma, the first time it has changed hands this season.

Reddick has the second-best odds at +550. The driver of the No. 45 totaled five wins in the first nine races this season, including on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway.

However, this year’s Daytona 500 winner has not won since then. Reddick is aiming for a bounce back week after three finishes of 25th or worse in the last four races.

Kyle Larson enters Chicagoland at +600 to win. The driver of the No. 5 has gone over a year without winning a Cup race, with his latest triumph coming at Kansas in May 2025. The defending Cup Series champion, however, has shown speed in recent weeks.

Larson is on a streak of four straight top-five finishes as he aims to break into victory lane this Sunday.

Christopher Bell is next in line at +850 to win. The driver of the No. 20 is still seeking his first win of the 2026 season and has shown strength on the 1.5-mile tracks. Bell finished runner-up in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte and notched fourth at Las Vegas.

Alex Bowman and other longshots to watch

With the return to the Chicagoland Speedway, it is worth noting who won the last race at the track.

Alex Bowman captured his first career Cup Series victory in the last Chicagoland race to date in June 2019. At +7000 to win, the driver of the No. 48 is in desperate need of a breakthrough weekend.

Carson Hocevar is another underdog to watch at +2500. The driver of the No. 77 continues to have fast race cars at just about any track the series goes to. However, Hocevar has failed to pay off the speed recently as he has not placed top 10 in the last three races.

At +5500, Erik Jones is another longshot worth keeping an eye on. The driver of the No. 43 has put himself in Chase contention over the last few weeks with four finishes of 13th or better in the last six races.

That includes a runner-up finish at Michigan.

The green flag for the eero 400 is scheduled to drop on Sunday, July 5 at 6 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on TNT or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.