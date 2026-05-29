NASCAR Odds: Who Are The Favorites to Win at Nashville?

With the NASCAR community still reeling from the sudden loss of Kyle Busch, the Cup Series circuit heads to Nashville Superspeedway this Sunday night. The Cracker Barrel 400 is set to be the 14th race of the 2026 season, scheduled for 300 laps and 399 miles.

This marks the second time in three weeks the circuit heads to a concrete track, last being at Dover Motor Speedway for the All-Star Race. Heading into this weekend’s on-track action, we will take a look at who the oddsmakers favor for Nashville.

Denny Hamlin favored to win Nashville

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Friday evening Eastern time, Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win in “Music City.” At +400, the driver of the No. 11 has never won at Nashville, but has an astounding average running position of 3.8.

In addition, Hamlin has finished third in two of the last three Nashville Cup races.

Tyler Reddick enters with the next-best odds to win at +700. The five-time winner in 2026 has yet to win at Nashville, but finished ninth in 2025 and third in 2024. The driver of the No. 45 will seek to keep his 2026 momentum rolling with his sixth victory of the campaign.

Christopher Bell also sits at +700 odds to win this Sunday. The driver of the No. 20 led 136 laps in “Music City” back in 2024, but wound up finishing 36th due to an accident. Bell is still seeking his first win of 2026 and is coming off a runner-up finish last week at Charlotte.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson enter Nashville with +750 odds to win. Blaney is the defending winner at the Tennessee track, pacing the field for 139 laps en route to victory in 2025.

Larson, meanwhile, continues to ride a winless drought of over a year. The driver of the No. 5 won the inaugural race at Nashville back in 2021 and has not finished worse than eighth in five starts at the track.

Carson Hocevar and other longshots to watch

There are a few longshot bets worth noting for this Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

One of those is Ross Chastain, who enters at +1800 to win. The driver of the No. 1 captured the victory at Nashville back in 2023 after leading 99 laps. However, the Trackhouse Racing star has failed to finish top 10 in his last two starts at the track.

At +2000 to win, Carson Hocevar is another underdog worth keeping an eye on. The driver of the No. 77 was on the charge in last year’s Cracker Barrel 400 and finished runner-up to Ryan Blaney, a career-best finish at the time.

Hocevar will aim to make back-to-back wins for Spire Motorsports after Daniel Suarez’s triumph in last week’s Coca-Cola 600.

Another longshot that could be worth watching is Josh Berry at +6500. While the driver of the No. 21 only has a best finish of 26th at Nashville, his second-place starting effort in 2024 shows he can find speed.

Berry’s latest Cup win was his first career triumph, coming back at Las Vegas in March 2025.

The green flag for Sunday’s Cracker Barrel 400 is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on Prime Video or listened to on the Performance Racing Network.