NASCAR Odds: Who Are The Favorites to Win at Richmond?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Richmond Raceway this Saturday night, August 15, for the running of the Cook Out 400. It marks the 24th race of the 2026 Cup Series season and is scheduled for 400 laps and 300 miles around the 0.75-mile track.

Heading into this Saturday’s race, the oddsmakers have pinpointed a few key favorites who they believe can take the checkered flag. In addition, there are a few underdogs that are worth watching when the field takes the green flag.

Here, we will take a look at the betting odds for Richmond.

Joe Gibbs Racing duo favored to win at Richmond

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon Eastern time, Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win at Richmond. At +475, the driver of the No. 11 is a five-time winner at his home track, last winning in March 2024.

On top of the wins, the Joe Gibbs Racing star has been outstanding at Richmond. Hamlin has seven top-five finishes in the last nine Richmond races, including two runner-up finishes in the last four.

Christopher Bell is close behind Hamlin in the odds at +550 to win. The driver of the No. 20 has never won a Cup race at Richmond but has four top fives and seven top 10s in 10 career starts.

Joey Logano has the third-best odds to win at +700. The driver of the No. 22 is a two-time Richmond winner and has three top fives in the last four races at the track. In addition, Logano dominated and won at the short track of North Wilkesboro three races ago.

Ryan Blaney enters Richmond at +750 to win. The driver of the No. 12 finished fifth at the Virginia track one year ago. Prior to that, however, the Team Penske star only had one top 10 in the last five Richmond races.

Austin Dillon and other longshots to watch

When looking at drivers with over +1000 odds to win this Saturday, there is one driver worth giving a shot.

Austin Dillon, who sits at +1200 to win, is the victor of the last two Richmond Cup Series races. In 2024, the driver of the No. 3 led 39 laps and won in controversial fashion by intentionally wrecking Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin in the final corner.

Last year, the Richard Childress Racing driver paced the field for 107 laps en route to victory. Dillon will aim for the 3-peat at Richmond this Saturday night.

Bubba Wallace is another underdog to watch at +1400. While the driver of the No. 23 ultimately finished 28th at Richmond last year, he led a race-high 123 laps and finished top two in both stages. Wallace also finished fourth in the August 2024 Richmond race.

Chris Buescher is another former Richmond winner with longshot odds this Saturday. At +3000, the driver of the No. 17 was the victor of the August 2023 Richmond Cup race. However, the RFK Racing driver has only one top-10 finish at Richmond since then.

The green flag for Saturday’s Cook Out 400 is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on the USA Network or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.