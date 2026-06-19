NASCAR Odds: Who Are The Favorites to Win San Diego?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to San Diego this Sunday for the inaugural running of the Anduril 250 on the Coronado Street Course. Held at the Naval Base Coronado, the event is scheduled for 75 laps and 255 miles.

There is a lot of buzz heading into this weekend’s race. Ahead of Sunday’s action, the oddsmakers have penciled in a few drivers as the key favorites. In addition, a number of top-notch drivers enter as longshots.

Here, we will take a look at the betting odds for the inaugural Anduril 250.

Shane van Gisbergen enters as heavy favorite to win San Diego

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Thursday evening Eastern time, Shane van Gisbergen is the odds-on favorite to win on Sunday. At -160 odds, the driver of the No. 97 is a considerable favorite to take another checkered flag on a road course.

This is no surprise considering SVG’s dominance on road courses. The New Zealand native has seven career Cup victories, which all have come on road courses. SVG has been the victor in six of the last seven road-course races, most recently at Watkins Glen in May.

His teammate, Connor Zilisch, has the next-best odds at +650. The driver of the No. 88 only has three road course starts in the Cup Series with a best finish of 14th. However, the rookie is a proven road racer with seven victories in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series on road courses.

Tyler Reddick enters San Diego at +900 to win. The driver of the No. 45 has four road course victories in the Cup Series, most recently coming at Circuit of The Americas this season.

On top of that, Reddick is fresh off a second-place finish at Pocono and continues to lead the Cup Series points standings.

Michael McDowell has the fourth-best odds to win at +1400. The driver of the No. 71 has one victory on a road course back at Indianapolis in 2023. In 2026, McDowell finished top five in both road course races so far, including a second at Watkins Glen.

Christopher Bell among key longshots

There are a number of noteworthy Cup Series drivers who have the odds stacked against them this Sunday.

One of them is Christopher Bell, who sits at +2200 to win. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is not one to sleep on, however, as he has four top-five finishes in his last five road course starts. Bell has two wins on road courses, with the latest coming at Circuit of The Americas in 2025.

Chase Elliott, who holds the most road course wins among active drivers with seven, also enters at +2200. While the driver of the No. 9 was once dominant on road courses, he has yet to win a road course race in the NextGen era.

Still, do not count out the 2020 Cup Series champion on a road course.

At +6000, Alex Bowman is another longshot to watch. The driver of the No. 48 is a proven street course racer having won the Chicago street race in 2024.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to drop at 4 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on Prime or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.