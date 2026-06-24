NASCAR Odds: Who Are The Favorites to Win at Sonoma?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the Sonoma Raceway this Sunday for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Scheduled for 110 laps and 218.9 miles, it is the final road course race of the 2026 season.

Like every road course race in recent memory, the oddsmakers have penciled in an odds-on favorite to take the checkered flag. Meanwhile, as the NASCAR community saw with Corey Heim last week at San Diego, it is worth watching for longshots.

Here, we will take a look at the betting odds for Sonoma.

Shane van Gisbergen enters as heavy favorite to win Sonoma

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon Eastern time, Shane van Gisbergen is favored to win by a wide margin. At -150 odds, there is no question who is the man to beat this Sunday in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

SVG has won six of the last eight road course races in the Cup Series. The Trackhouse Racing driver has been nothing short of dominant on the road courses and there is no question he will be tough to beat again.

However, the New Zealand native’s chance to win at San Diego last Sunday was thwarted after getting involved in a crash. If history repeats itself this week, someone could break through.

Tyler Reddick and Connor Zilisch have the next-best odds to win Sonoma, both at +850, a huge gap between themselves and SVG. Reddick has four road course wins in his career and was the victor at Circuit of The Americas earlier this year.

Zilisch, meanwhile, has five road course victories in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The driver of the No. 88 was in contention for victory last Sunday at San Diego before getting involved in the same crash SVG did.

Kyle Larson enters Sonoma at +900. The driver of the No. 5 continues to ride a winless streak of over a year. Yet, this could be the weekend the defending Cup champion breaks through as he has two Sonoma victories, last coming in 2024.

The rest of the field enters as longshots

Only four drivers entering this Sunday have odds less than +1000.

Ryan Blaney enters this Sunday at +1400 to win. The driver of the No. 12 has four top 10s in his last six starts, but also two finishes outside the top 30.

Michael McDowell comes in at +1500 to win. The driver of the No. 71 finished runner-up at Watkins Glen earlier this season. At Sonoma, the Spire Motorsports driver has posted three top fives in his last four starts.

Ty Gibbs is next at +2000 to win. The driver of the No. 54 has two top-five finishes in the last three road course races. Gibbs finished seventh at Sonoma one year ago. His teammate, Chase Briscoe, is also at +2000 to win, who finished second at Sonoma last year.

Chase Elliott, NASCAR’s winningest active driver on road courses in the Cup Series, enters at +3500 to win. While Elliott has seven road course victories, none have come in the NextGen era. The driver of the No. 9 has also failed to finish top 10 in the last two road course events.

Sunday’s race at Sonoma is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The race can be watched on TNT or listened to on the Performance Racing Network. It is the first race of the In-Season Challenge.