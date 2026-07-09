NASCAR Odds: Who Are The Favorites to Win at EchoPark Speedway?

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit heads to the EchoPark Speedway this Sunday night for the Quaker State 400. It is the 20th race of the 2026 season and is the site for the third round of the In-Season Challenge.

It is hard to pinpoint favorites on a drafting track, but the oddsmakers have a handful of drivers in mind. In addition, sports bettors can also place money on the four head-to-head matchups for the In-Season Challenge.

Here, we will give a full breakdown of the odds for the Quaker State 400.

Reddick, Blaney, Elliott all enter as favorites to win

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday night Eastern time, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott all enter with +900 odds to win — the best of anyone in the field.

Reddick is the defending winner at EchoPark Speedway after winning last February. The driver of the No. 45 started on the pole and led 53 laps en route to victory. Reddick is seeking his sixth victory of the 2026 campaign.

Blaney has a strong track record at EchoPark, despite not having a win since the revamp. In the last nine races at EchoPark, the driver of the No. 12 has tallied seven top 10s and four top fives. Blaney has five wins on drafting tracks in the Cup Series.

Elliott is the defending winner of the Quaker State 400, having passed Brad Keselowski on the last lap to win this race one year ago. The driver of the No. 9 also won at his hometrack back in July 2022.

Hendrick Motorsports drivers William Byron and Kyle Larson enter at +1000 to win. Byron is a two-time winner at EchoPark Speedway since the revamp, but has finished 27th or worse in the last three races at the track.

Larson, meanwhile, has never won on a drafting track in the Cup Series. Aside from a third-place run in 2025, the driver of the No. 5 has four finishes outside of the top 30 in the last six EchoPark races.

In-Season Challenge matchup odds

After the checkered flag flies at EchoPark Speedway, four drivers will remain in the 2026 In-Season Challenge.

As of Wednesday night Eastern time, Alex Bowman is favored at -180 to win his matchup over Todd Gilliland (+130). The driver of the No. 48 finished third at EchoPark last year, while Gilliland has two top-15 finishes in nine EchoPark starts.

Ryan Blaney is a slight favorite at -120 to win his matchup over William Byron -110.

It is a pick ‘em matchup between Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell at -115. Bell won at EchoPark Speedway in the spring 2025 race, while Hamlin has only two top-10 finishes since the track’s revamp.

While the odds have not been posted yet, Chase Elliott will take on Chase Briscoe in a third round matchup. While Elliott is one of the favorites to win at +900, Briscoe enters at +1800 to win. The driver of the No. 19 finished runner-up in last February’s race.

The green flag for the Quaker State 400 is scheduled for Sunday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on TNT or listened to on the Performance Racing Network.