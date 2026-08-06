NASCAR Odds: Who Are The Favorites to Win at Iowa Speedway?

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to action this Sunday following the final off week of the 2026 season. Iowa Speedway will be the site for the circuit’s return to racing for the running of the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.

It marks the third Cup Series race at the 0.875-mile short track. With two previous Iowa races, some have stood out at the racetrack more than others.

Here, we will take a look at the betting odds for Iowa.

Denny Hamlin favored to win at Iowa Speedway

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday night Eastern time, Denny Hamlin is the odds-on favorite to win at Iowa at +400. Hamlin, the current Cup points leader, leads all active drivers in short track wins with 15.

However, the driver of the No. 11 has never won at Iowa. In two starts, the Joe Gibbs Racing star finished 24th both times.

Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell enter with the next-best odds to win, both at +500. Blaney won the inaugural Cup Series race at Iowa in 2024 and earned a fourth-place result in last year’s race.

Bell, meanwhile, finished fourth in the 2024 Iowa race. In the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, Bell has two victories and two pole positions.

Kyle Larson is next in line with +750 odds to win at Iowa. The driver of the No. 5 has six short track victories, but not at Iowa Speedway. While Larson has two top-five starts at Iowa, including a pole in 2024, he failed to finish better than 28th in either start.

Logano is coming off a dominant short track win at North Wilkesboro two races ago. The driver of the No. 22 has finished top 10 in the last seven short track races and has two top-10 finishes at Iowa.

Brad Keselowski among key Iowa longshots

With The Chase just four races away, drivers will be aiming to build some momentum.

One of those is Chase Elliott, who enters Iowa at +1000 to win. The driver of the No. 9 finished third in the 2024 Iowa race and earned a short track victory at Martinsville earlier this season.

Elliott entered the bye week in a slump with no top-10 finishes in the last eight races.

Brad Keselowski is a notable longshot to watch this Sunday. The driver of the No. 6 has a strong record at Iowa as he finished third and won both stages in last year’s event. Keselowski also finished 10th in the 2024 race.

At +4000 odds, Alex Bowman is another driver to watch for. The driver of the No. 48 has two top-10 finishes at Iowa Speedway with a seventh-place effort in 2025 and an eighth-place result in 2024.

Keselowski’s RFK Racing teammate, Ryan Preece, is another underdog worth watching. At +6000 odds, the driver of the No. 6 earned a short track win in The Clash exhibition at Bowman-Gray Stadium to kick off the season.

In addition, Preece finished fifth in last year’s Cup race at Iowa.

The green flag for Sunday’s race at Iowa is scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on USA Network or listened to on the Motor Racing Network.