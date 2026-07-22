NASCAR Odds: Who Are The Favorites to Win The Brickyard 400?

Race 22 of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season takes place at one of racing’s most prolific tracks. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is set to host the 30th running of the Brickyard 400 this Sunday.

After three seasons of racing on the Indianapolis road course (2021-2023), the Cup Series circuit returned to the Indianapolis oval in 2024, making this Sunday the third race since the return of one of NASCAR’s most prestigious races.

Here, we will take a look at the betting odds for the 160-lap event.

Denny Hamlin favored to win first career Brickyard 400

In the odds released by DraftKings Sportsbooks, as of Wednesday afternoon Eastern time, Denny Hamlin is the opening favorite to win the Brickyard 400. At +350 odds, the driver of the No. 11 has never won the Crown Jewel event.

Last year, the Joe Gibbs Racing star finished third after starting from the 39th position. The finish was the fourth time Hamlin has posted a third-place result at Indianapolis, his best finish at the track.

Tyler Reddick has the second-best odds at +550. The driver of the No. 45 finished runner-up to Kyle Larson in the 2024 Brickyard 400.

Reddick scored his first career Cup Series victory on the Indianapolis road course in 2022. This Sunday, the 23XI Racing driver aims to become the fourth driver in NASCAR history to win the Daytona 500 and the Brickyard 400 in the same year.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson have the next-best odds, both at +700 to win. Blaney has finished top 10 in the last two Brickyard 400s, coming home seventh in 2025 and third in 2024. Meanwhile, Larson was the victor of the 2024 Brickyard 400 and runner-up in 2025.

William Byron enters the Brickyard 400 at +900 to win. The driver of the No. 24 has a best finish of fourth at Indianapolis, which came in 2019. However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver failed to finish top 15 in the last two Brickyard 400s.

In-Season Challenge odds and underdogs

Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indianapolis is the site for the finals of the second NASCAR In-Season Challenge. Ryan Blaney and Todd Gilliland stand alone as the two drivers who will compete for the $1 million prize.

Blaney enters as the heavy favorite to win the matchup at -340, while Gilliland is the underdog at +230. However, Gilliland has two sixth-place finishes in the last two Brickyard 400s and finished ahead of Blaney in last year’s race.

When looking at longshots to win, look no further than Bubba Wallace. At +1200 to win, the driver of the No. 23 is the defending Brickyard 400 winner. Wallace aims to become just the fourth driver in history to win back-to-back Brickyard 400s.

Carson Hocevar enters at +2200 odds to win on Sunday. The driver of the No. 77 has a respectable resume at Indianapolis with a 12th-place finish in 2024 and a 10th-place result in 2025.

At +4500 odds, Brad Keselowski is another driver worth watching on Sunday. The driver of the No. 6 won the 2018 Brickyard 400 and posted a fifth-place finish in last year’s race. Keselowski is searching for his first Cup win since Darlington in May 2024.

The green flag for the 30th Brickyard 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 26 at 2 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on TNT, the final race of the season for the network.