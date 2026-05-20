NASCAR Penalty at Dover Leaves Team Facing Major Trouble Before Charlotte

NASCAR issued a safety penalty to the No. 07 SS-GreenLight Racing team after post-race inspection at Dover Motor Speedway found improperly installed lug nuts on the car. The penalty followed the BetRivers 200 race on May 16 and will affect the team ahead of the next NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR confirmed that crew chief Cory Selig received a $5,000 fine and a one-race suspension for violations tied to wheel and tire safety rules. Officials found two unsecured lug nuts on the No. 07 Chevrolet during inspection after the race. The team will also lose pit selection for the upcoming Charbroil 300 at Charlotte.

The NASCAR penalty comes during an important stretch of the 2026 season. SS-GreenLight Racing and driver Josh Bilicki now must adjust their race plan without Selig on the pit box. NASCAR continues to increase its focus on safety inspections, especially regarding loose wheels and lug nut violations that could create dangerous situations during races.

NASCAR Penalty Explained After Dover Race

The NASCAR penalty falls under Sections 8.8.10.4a and 10.5.2.5g of the NASCAR Rule Book. These sections cover tire and wheel safety standards across NASCAR national series events.

NASCAR’s official penalty report listed the violation as “lug nut(s) not properly installed.” Officials discovered the issue during post-race inspection at Dover Motor Speedway after the completion of the BetRivers 200.

Under NASCAR’s updated 2026 penalty system, teams with 18 secure lug nuts out of the required 20 receive a $5,000 fine and a one-race suspension for the responsible crew member. NASCAR adjusted the system before the 2026 season after teams asked for a more balanced approach to minor infractions while still protecting safety standards.

The NASCAR penalty also means the No. 07 team loses pit selection at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Pit-road position often plays a major role in race strategy, especially at intermediate tracks, where track position matters throughout long green-flag runs.

NASCAR Safety Rules Continue to Tighten

NASCAR has placed greater emphasis on wheel and tire safety in recent years following several incidents involving loose wheels across different series. NASCAR officials now use stricter inspection procedures and advanced technology during post-race checks to make sure every wheel remains secure.

Loose wheels can create major safety risks for drivers, crew members, and fans. A detached wheel at racing speeds can lead to crashes on the track or dangerous situations on pit road.

NASCAR introduced stronger penalties in recent seasons to reduce those risks. The sanctioning body also continues to review procedures during races and inspections to improve consistency across all national series.

Safety remains one of the biggest areas of focus in modern NASCAR. The sport has added several safety improvements over the years, including SAFER barriers, HANS devices, and stronger inspection systems designed to reduce risk during race weekends.

SS-GreenLight Racing Faces Challenge at Charlotte

The NASCAR penalty creates another challenge for SS-GreenLight Racing as the series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Charbroil 300 on May 23.

Josh Bilicki and the No. 07 team now must prepare for the race without Cory Selig serving in his normal role. Another crew member will step in while the organization works through the suspension.

Charlotte Motor Speedway remains one of the most important tracks on the NASCAR schedule. The 1.5-mile oval often features strong competition from series regulars and drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series.

For SS-GreenLight Racing, the penalty adds pressure at a critical point in the season. The team avoided an on-track incident at Dover, but NASCAR’s inspection process still led to major consequences after the race ended.