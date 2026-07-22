NASCAR Quietly Ends Long-Standing Championship Honor, and Not Everyone Will Like It

NASCAR has made a major change to the way it describes its championship race heading into the final weeks of the 2026 season. The sanctioning body will no longer use the term “regular season champion” and will instead refer to the points leader as the “No. 1 seed” entering the postseason. The update was confirmed by NASCAR Managing Director of Racing Communications Mike Forde during the latest episode of the official “Hauler Talk” podcast.

NASCAR said the change follows feedback from its playoff committee, fans, and people within the sport. The move comes before the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 26, which marks one of the final races before the championship phase begins. NASCAR believes the new wording better reflects the sport and keeps the focus on one true season champion.

NASCAR Drops Regular Season Champion Title Before Championship Battle

Mike Forde explained that NASCAR is moving away from several familiar terms as part of a broader effort to simplify its messaging.

“Here’s where NASCAR stands, in a way: I don’t think we care what anyone calls it, really. We’re not going to call it the ‘regular season champion,’ we’re not going to call it ‘playoffs’ and that comes from feedback from the playoff committee.”

Forde said NASCAR wants language that better fits stock car racing instead of using terms commonly associated with other sports. He pointed to comments from NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin, who said drivers do not “play” because they race and compete. According to Forde, many fans agreed with that view, leading NASCAR to move away from official use of the word “playoffs.”

The change also affects the regular season leader. Instead of being called the regular season champion, the driver leading the standings at the end of the regular season will officially be known as the No. 1 seed.

NASCAR No. 1 Seed Replaces Regular Season Champion Award

Forde also confirmed that NASCAR will no longer present a regular season trophy.

“Regular season champion, there’s only one champion per season and that’s the one who takes home the big trophy. So don’t need that anymore either.”

The No. 1 seed will still earn the benefits tied to finishing first in the standings before the postseason begins. However, NASCAR wants the season’s biggest achievement to remain winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The decision matches NASCAR’s return to a Chase-style championship format for the 2026 season. The format includes a full regular season followed by a 10-race postseason, with the top drivers receiving advantages based on their regular season performance.

NASCAR Championship Focus Shifts Toward One True Winner

Forde also addressed reactions from fans and media during the podcast. Speaking directly to commentator Travis Rockhold, he made it clear NASCAR is not concerned with how others describe the format.

“Call it whatever you want, Travis. I’m good. Whatever you want!”

While fans and media may continue using familiar terms, NASCAR will use its updated language in official communications. The organization said the goal is to keep attention on the driver who wins the NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

With the regular season nearing its end, the battle for the No. 1 seed will become one of the biggest storylines. Although the competition format remains the same, NASCAR has officially moved on from the regular season champion title as it looks to simplify its championship message.