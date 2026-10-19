NASCAR Race at Phoenix Raceway: Post-Race Inspection Leaves One Last Twist

Post-race inspection at Phoenix Raceway confirmed the results in NASCAR’s Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, and Craftsman Truck Series.

Officials found no issues that changed the results, and no cars were sent to the Research and Development Center. Tyler Reddick, Jesse Love Jr. and Kaden Honeycutt kept their respective victories.

However, the NASCAR Cup Series race delivered a major change in the championship battle. After a right-front tire failure, Kyle Larson crashed late in Sunday’s Freeway Insurance 500 and finished 34th.

The result cut his points lead to five over Christopher Bell with three races remaining. Reddick made the most of the late restart, earning his sixth win of the 2026 season and his first at Phoenix.

NASCAR Post-Race Inspection Confirms Phoenix Race Results

NASCAR officials completed post-race inspection across all three national series at Phoenix Raceway. They upheld the results, confirming Reddick’s Cup Series victory. Officials also upheld Jesse Love’s O’Reilly Series Victory and Kaden Honeycutt’s Truck Series Win

The inspection brought the Phoenix weekend to a close without any technical issues that changed the official results. Attention now turns to Talladega Superspeedway, where the championship contenders will continue their fight with three races left in the season.

The Crash Shakes Up Kyle Larson’s Championship Lead

Larson entered the Freeway Insurance 500 as the championship leader but struggled after starting 22nd. With roughly 30 laps remaining, his right-front tire failed as he entered Turn 1. The impact with the outside wall forced him out of the race, leaving him 34th and earning only three points.

“Not a good one (day). I was just trying to salvage anything in the top 20 would have been great and then I just blew a right front, I guess, like a lot of people were. It’s just a bummer, but we can still do it. It happens.”

“I didn’t expect to be good, but I didn’t expect to be that bad either.”

The incident triggered a caution, setting up the race’s closing restart. Reddick, driving the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, took two fresh tires and drove through a four-wide battle to reach second. He then passed Chase Briscoe for the lead with 17 laps remaining.

Reddick beat pole-sitter Ryan Blaney by 0.801 seconds to win his sixth victory of the season. The win snapped a 23-race winless run and secured his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix.

“That’s way too long. For us, this group never lost motivation, never lost the drive to keep searching and keep trying to find ways to make ourselves better, just be an all-around better team.”

Larson’s crash reduced his lead over Christopher Bell to five points. Reddick’s 61-point day moved him within 56 points of the lead, with seven drivers now inside that margin.

An earlier incident involving Riley Herbst and Michael McDowell saw both cars slam into the Turn 3 wall. Bubba Wallace also lost a chance to challenge for the win after a pit-road speeding penalty during the caution for Larson’s crash.

NASCAR O’Reilly and Truck Series Winners Retain Their Victories

Jesse Love Jr. won Saturday’s Timberland PRO 200 in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The Richard Childress Racing driver led 156 of 200 laps, swept both stages, and held off Sam Mayer by 0.128 seconds. Love also took the championship lead, moving 36 points ahead of Justin Allgaier.

“Hats off to them; the No. 41 team did a great job coming from the back and making their car better,” Love said. “Honestly, it felt like they were a little bit better than we were at the end.”

Honeycutt won Friday’s Zero Carbon Bioethanol 150 in the Craftsman Truck Series. Driving the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota, he controlled the final 53 laps to secure his fourth victory of the season. His victory increased his lead over Layne Riggs to 39 points.

“My pit crew, they did a great job. I give so much credit to them because they are so damn good.”

Post-race inspection confirmed all three race winners, shifting the focus to the championship battles ahead of the next round at Talladega Superspeedway.