NASCAR Race This Weekend: Will Coca-Cola 600 Be Canceled Amid Kyle Busch’s Death?

The NASCAR world is still processing the tragic death of Kyle Busch, prompting some fans to wonder if this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 race in Charlotte will be canceled. There is little precedent for the current circumstances, making NASCAR’s decision a bit fluid.

So far, there has been no NASCAR announcement about a potential cancelation of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24. The implication is that the Cup Series as well as the subsequent races will go on as scheduled.

Given the seriousness of the recent events, NASCAR could reverse course and hit pause on the schedule. In terms of historic precedent, NASCAR opted not to cancel any races following Dale Earnhardt’s death in 2001.

The Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, May 24, at Charlotte Motorspeedway. Fans can watch the race on both Amazon Prime and HBO Max.

Here’s what we know so far about NASCAR’s plans amid the recent tragedy.

NASCAR Has Not Canceled This Weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 Race in Charlotte Following Kyle Busch’s Death

It has been nearly 24 hours since NASCAR made any social media posts following the announcement of Busch’s death. Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR released a joint statement announcing the news of Busch’s death.

“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch,” the statement reads. “Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch.

“A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans,” the statement continued.

“… Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”