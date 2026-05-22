NASCAR: RCR Makes Number Change, Saving No. 8 For Brexton Busch

Richard Childress Racing has decided to suspend the use of the No. 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series following the tragic death of Kyle Busch. The team has decided to field the No. 33 going forward, announced via social media on Friday afternoon.

In addition, RCR has elected to keep the No. 8 suspended until Kyle’s son, Brexton, is ready to go Cup Series racing. Brexton Busch, 11, has tallied over 100 wins across dirt micro sprints, bandoleros, and junior late models.

Brexton’s career has largely been influenced by his father, Kyle, who was often seen mentoring his son at various races across the country via social media.

RCR’s statement on number change: ‘No one can carry it (No. 8) forward’

The news regarding the change from No. 8 to No. 33 broke via RCR’s social media platforms. In the statement, the team expressed their intentions to “suspend” the use of the No. 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series and their decision to run the No. 33.

Busch’s No. 8 became synonymous with the driver, and the organization felt it was necessary to make a change in the wake of his tragic death.

Richard Childress Racing has elected to suspend use of the No. 8 and will run the No. 33 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and beyond. Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for his fans and the NASCAR industry No one can carry it forward to the level that he did,” the team wrote.

RCR is leaving one exception for the number to return, and that is when Brexton Busch is ready to go NASCAR racing. The 11-year-old could race in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series as soon as 2031, when he turns 16 years old.

“The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing,” the team wrote.

This is not the first time a team has elected to change a number after a driver’s death. In fact, it is not the first time RCR has done so.

After Dale Earnhardt was tragically killed in a last-lap crash in the 2001 Daytona 500, RCR suspended the use of the iconic No. 3. The team chose the No. 29, which was driven by Kevin Harvick in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy.

RCR brought the No. 3 back in 2014 when Austin Dillon moved up to the Cup Series, a number he still drives today.

In other instances, teams have chosen to keep the number. Following Adam Petty’s tragic death in a practice crash at New Hampshire in May 2000, his father, Kyle, continued to drive the No. 45 until the end of his career.

Austin Hill, Corey Day tapped to replace Kyle Busch this weekend at Charlotte

This weekend at Charlotte, Corey Day will pilot the No. 7 Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series, while Austin Hill will field the No. 33 car in the Cup Series.

The two were tapped as relief drivers for Busch at the time it was announced he was hospitalized with a severe illness. This was hours prior to the tragic news of the driver’s death.

As of now, there is no word yet on if Hill will remain in the No. 33 car for the remainder of the season. Hill has 15 career victories in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, but just 15 Cup Series starts.