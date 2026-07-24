NASCAR Reporter Fires Back at IndyCar Star Over Cup Series Comments

Longtime NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta took a shot at six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon over the latter’s recent comment about the Cup Series. When asked about longer distances for IndyCar Series races last weekend at Nashville, Dixon said Cup races “allow for a nap.”

Dixon holds the record for second-most IndyCar Series titles, only behind A.J. Foyt, who has seven. The New Zealand driver was also the victor of the 2008 Indianapolis 500.

Trotta, who started working in NASCAR media in 2010, is the host of the Prime pre-race show and a pit road reporter for TNT Sports.

Trotta to Dixon: ‘Don’t let the door hit you’

The IndyCar Series raced at Nashville Superspeedway this past weekend for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix. It was the first IndyCar race to exceed 400 miles or more, aside from the Indianapolis 500, since Pocono in 2019.

Dixon was questioned about the longer distance of the race. The 46-year-old brought up the NASCAR Cup Series, which predominantly hosts 400-mile events, and seemingly took a jab at the length of the races.

“I find it really hard to watch a Cup race these days. It allows for a nap, so maybe that’s good. I don’t know,” Dixon said.

The comments sparked a reaction from Trotta, who told him to “not let the door hit him” on the way out. On X, a fan attempted to clarify Dixon’s comments in response to Trotta.

“Full context matters. Dixon was asked if he wanted more distance added to IndyCar races like in Nashville. His direct answer was ‘I don’t know. I find it really hard to watch Cup races these days… It allows for a nap.’ Even NASCAR fans complain about how long races get,” they wrote.

However, Trotta doubled down on her comments about Dixon and took a shot at the IndyCar Series as a whole.

“I’ll say it again, don’t let the door hit you Dixon. When people start actually watching your races outside the month of May lemme know,” Trotta wrote.

Trotta’s “month of May” comment was likely a reference to the Indianapolis 500, IndyCar’s most prestigious race and one of the premier motorsports events in the world.

NASCAR set to host Brickyard 400 this Sunday

Ironically, the spat between Dixon and Trotta comes just prior to the NASCAR Cup Series racing in the backyard of the IndyCar Series. The 22nd race of the 2026 Cup Series season takes place this Sunday, July 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The 30th running of the Brickyard 400 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Eastern time. It can be watched on TNT, the fifth and final race of the season for the network. Trotta is a part of both the Prime and TNT broadcast teams, working as a pit reporter on the TNT side.

The Brickyard 400 is also the site of the finals of the In-Season Challenge. Third-seeded Ryan Blaney will battle 25th-seeded Todd Gilliland for the $1 million prize in the second-ever bracket-style tournament.

In addition, the Brickyard 400 provides an opportunity for drivers currently in The Chase to build on their points gap, while others on the outside looking in have a chance to gain ground. After Indianapolis, only four races remain until The Chase.