NASCAR: Sam Mayer Hit With Major Change as 2027 Plans Take Shape

Sam Mayer is returning to JR Motorsports, but his move back to the No. 1 Chevrolet comes after two seasons away from the organization. JRM announced Tuesday that Mayer will return for the 2027 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, with Starkey as his primary sponsor.

The move ends his two-year run with Haas Factory Team and brings him back to the team where he built most of his early NASCAR success. Mayer currently drives the No. 41 Chevrolet for Haas Factory Team and sits fifth in The Chase standings after Friday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 2027 NASCAR season will give Mayer another chance to compete for JRM in the No. 1 Chevrolet, the car in which he earned seven of his eight career O’Reilly Series wins.

Sam Mayer Returns to JR Motorsports for 2027 NASCAR

Sam Mayer spent his first three-and-a-half O’Reilly Series seasons with JR Motorsports before joining Haas Factory Team. His return to JR Motorsports puts him back in the No. 1 Chevrolet for the 2027 NASCAR season.

Mayer won four races with JRM in 2023 and three more in 2024. He also finished third in the championship standings in 2023, his best career result. Before moving into the O’Reilly Series, Mayer raced for JRM’s Late Model program in 2018 and 2019.

“I am really happy to be back with JR Motorsports and back behind the wheel of the No. 1 Chevrolet,” Mayer said. “I’m really grateful to continue my career with the organization that gave me my start and thankful to Starkey for being an incredible partner and for their continued support in my racing career.”

Mayer added that he remains focused on finishing the 2026 season before turning his attention to the 2027 NASCAR season at Daytona.

JR Motorsports Has Backed Sam Mayer Before

JR Motorsports has continued to produce strong results during the 2026 NASCAR season. The organization has won 15 of the first 27 races and has four drivers among the 12 drivers competing in The Chase.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a team co-owner, said Mayer has changed since leaving JR Motorsports.

“I think he’s a different dude than when he left. And I think he also appreciates us a little more. … I don’t want that to sound the wrong way, but I think he realizes he was in a really good spot with us.”

Earnhardt Jr. also said JR Motorsports had worked to provide Mayer with what he needed to succeed, including mental support. He said Mayer’s previous experience with the organization should make his return familiar.

The connection between Sam Mayer and JR Motorsports goes back to his Late Model days, making the 2027 NASCAR return a continuation of a relationship that began before his O’Reilly Series career.

Sam Mayer’s Haas Factory Team Numbers Set Up 2027 NASCAR Return

Mayer made progress during his two seasons with Haas Factory Team. In 2025, he recorded 13 top-five finishes, matching his career high, while setting career-best average starting and finishing positions of 8.1 and 11.5. He also won one race.

In 2026, Mayer has six top-five finishes and 13 top-10 finishes. He enters the current Chase 78 points behind teammate and points leader Sheldon Creed.

However, seven of Mayer’s eight career O’Reilly Series victories came with JR Motorsports in the No. 1 Chevrolet. His return puts him back in the same car and organization where he achieved his biggest early results.

For now, Mayer remains focused on the rest of the 2026 NASCAR season with Haas Factory Team. After the season ends, he will prepare for his return to JR Motorsports and the No. 1 Chevrolet for the 2027 NASCAR season.