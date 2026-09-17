NASCAR: Samantha Busch Opens Up About What Ty Gibbs Has Done for Brexton After Kyle Busch’s Death

Samantha Busch has revealed how Ty Gibbs has supported her 11-year-old son, Brexton, in the months since the death of NASCAR star Kyle Busch. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has spent time with Brexton away from the track, giving him another connection to the racing world during a difficult period for the Busch family.

In an Instagram video shared this week, Samantha said Gibbs has taken Brexton to lunch and breakfast, driven go-karts with him around their neighborhood and taken him to the track to race. She also said the relationship has given Brexton someone who understands life in a racing family. “He’s been like a big brother. He’s been a source of comfort for him.”

Ty Gibbs Supports Brexton After Kyle Busch’s Death

Samantha said Ty Gibbs has made time for Brexton since Kyle Busch died on May 21 at age 41. Kyle died after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, according to the Busch family and NASCAR.

“Like, not only her, but Ty has been—I can’t even put into words how wonderful he’s been to Brexton. He’s been like a big brother. He’s been a source of comfort for him,” Samantha said.

She explained that Gibbs has included Brexton in normal activities away from NASCAR. “Ty’s still young himself, and he has come over. He’s taken Brexton to lunch. He’s rode carts around our neighborhood with him. He came and picked him up and took him to breakfast and took him to the track to race carts,” she added.

Samantha Busch Explains Ty Gibbs’ Connection With Brexton

Samantha said Gibbs understands what Brexton is experiencing because he also grew up around NASCAR and understands the relationship between racing and family.

“And I just—like, NASCAR is family. You know, Ty knows what it’s like,” Samantha said.

She also pointed to similarities between Gibbs and Kyle Busch. Samantha said both could be direct and straightforward when speaking.

“It’s kind of funny. Koi and Kyle were so similar. They were just blunt, shoot you straight, you know, and just, gosh, like I think for Brexton to have Ty to understand exactly what he’s going through,” she said.

Gibbs has also remained connected to the Busch family through NASCAR. In August, Samantha announced that Mars would return to Joe Gibbs Racing with an M&M’s-themed No. 54 Toyota for Gibbs at Bristol as a tribute to Kyle.

Brexton Busch Continues Racing After Kyle Busch’s Death

Brexton returned to racing shortly after his father’s death. He competed in the Cook Out Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway in June, driving a neon green No. 18 Legends car. He finished sixth in the Young Lions division in his first race since Kyle’s death.

Samantha said one conversation between Brexton and Gibbs showed how much the relationship had helped her son.

“You know, he came home one day from hanging out with Ty and he was like, ‘We talked about our dads.’ And he just comes home so much happier,” she said.

Brexton has continued racing since then, including a July victory at Port City Raceway that Samantha described as his first racecar win since Kyle’s death.

For Samantha, Ty Gibbs’ support has given Brexton another person in NASCAR who understands his family, his racing background and the loss of his father.

“He just comes home so much happier,” she said.