NASCAR Weekend Takes Dark Turn After 23XI Racing Cancels Events Following Kyle Busch Tragedy

The NASCAR community is mourning after the death of Kyle Busch at the age of 41. In response, 23XI Racing canceled all scheduled Friday appearances and fan events tied to Airspeed and other activities ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend. The team announced the decision on Friday, May 22, one day after Busch’s death was confirmed.

Busch, known as “Rowdy,” won two NASCAR Cup Series championships and collected more victories across NASCAR’s national series than any driver in history. His death came during an important stretch of the 2026 NASCAR season and left the racing world in shock.

23XI Racing Cancels Events After Kyle Busch’s Death

23XI Racing confirmed the cancellations through a public statement on social media. The team said, “Out of respect for the Busch family and the NASCAR community, the scheduled events at Airspeed and all other driver appearances for Friday have been canceled.”

The organization, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, had planned several fan activities involving drivers, including Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst.

The cancellation reflected the emotional impact Busch’s death had on the NASCAR garage. Other teams and organizations also adjusted activities as the sport entered a period of mourning before the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch Legacy Leaves NASCAR Community in Mourning

Kyle Busch died on May 21 after being hospitalized with a severe illness. NASCAR, his family, and Richard Childress Racing released a joint statement confirming the news.

Busch finished his career with 63 NASCAR Cup Series wins and championships in 2015 and 2019. He also became the all-time winningest driver across NASCAR’s top three national series. Before his illness worsened, Busch had been preparing for the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend.

At the time of his death, Busch was 24th in the 2026 Cup Series standings with two top-10 finishes. His absence leaves a major gap at Richard Childress Racing, where he played a leadership role for the team and younger drivers.

Tributes continued to pour in from current and former competitors, including members of Joe Gibbs Racing, where Busch won both of his Cup championships. Many described him as a fierce competitor who helped grow NASCAR through his talent, personality, and long career.

NASCAR Community Honors Kyle Busch Ahead of Coca-Cola 600

The closure of Airspeed shifted attention toward tributes planned for race weekend. Some fans called for a Missing Man Formation lap before Sunday’s race to honor Busch’s memory.

NASCAR officials confirmed the Coca-Cola 600 will continue as scheduled, but the event is expected to carry a heavy emotional atmosphere. Drivers, teams, and fans are also remembering Busch as a husband to Samantha Busch and father to Brexton and Lennix.

By canceling its public events, 23XI Racing joined the wider NASCAR community in showing respect for one of the sport’s biggest stars. Busch’s aggressive driving style, championships, and record-breaking success made him one of the defining figures of modern NASCAR.