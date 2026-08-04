NASCAR: Sponsor Hints at Jimmie Johnson Reunion In 2027

Jimmie Johnson will strap into a NASCAR Cup Series car for one final race in 2027. The season-opening Daytona 500 is set to be the finale of the seven-time Cup Series champion’s decorated career behind the wheel.

During the TNT pre-race broadcast last week at Indianapolis, it was revealed that Johnson will sport his famed No. 48 for his co-owned Legacy Motor Club team. Johnson spent the entirety of his full-time Cup career driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, winning 83 races and a record-tying seven titles.

Now, as it appears on social media, Johnson might also have an all-too familiar sponsor on the hood of his No. 48 machine for “The Great American Race.”

Lowe’s calls on Ally, Carvana: ‘Check your DMs’

Lowe’s, Johnson’s primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2002-2018, took to social media with a tease that caught the attention of many in the NASCAR community. The hardware chain’s social media team tagged Ally Racing and Carvana Racing on X.

“@allyracing @CarvanaRacing need an ally for a last ride? Check your DMs,” they wrote.

Ally is the current sponsor for Alex Bowman, who replaced Johnson in the No. 48 in 2021, and was Johnson’s primary sponsor for the final two years of his career. Carvana has served as Johnson’s primary sponsor during his part-time run with Legacy Motor Club.

Johnson responded to the post via X, writing:

“Let me put you guys in a group chat.”

Lowe’s dropped a three-word response to Johnson’s X post.

“Talk soon, chat,” they wrote.

Ally and Carvana joined in on the fun, responding to Lowe’s with X posts of their own, sparking more curiosity on what could be in store.

“Let’s build something together,” Ally Racing wrote.

“@Lowes @allyracing @JimmieJohnson 👀,” penned Carvana Racing.

While nothing has been announced regarding a Lowe’s/Johnson reunion, the teases on social media have led many to speculate that something is in the works for the 2027 Daytona 500.

There is no denying Lowe’s and Johnson were a staple partnership in the NASCAR Cup Series. Throughout Johnson’s historic Cup career that saw seven Cup titles, including an unprecedented five straight, Lowe’s was on the hood of the No. 48 car.

It would be a fitting end to see Johnson go out with the sponsor that he started with in next year’s Daytona 500.

Jimmie Johnson set to expand Cup team amid driving retirement

At the conclusion of the 2020 Cup Series season, Johnson stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition.

However, when the California native partnered up with fellow seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty to form Legacy Motor Club in 2023, it opened the door for a part-time return.

Johnson has made 16 starts in the No. 84 car owned by Legacy Motor Club. His best finish was third in the 2025 Daytona 500, which was the team’s best finish at the time.

Johnson confirmed that Legacy Motor Club will expand to three full-time cars in 2027. While not official, reports say Riley Herbst is set to fill the third LMC car next year.

LMC currently fields two full-time cars, currently driven by Erik Jones (No. 43) and John Hunter Nemechek (No. 42).