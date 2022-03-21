NASCAR Stars Sound off About ‘Wild’ New-Look Atlanta Track

The NASCAR Cup Series drivers took on the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time on March 20 during a race that featured a record number of lead changes at 46. They had varying levels of excitement about the product on the track, as well as the focus on the “entertainment” factor.

“The superspeedway attitude on a mile-and-a-half? It took me back to my first Daytona 500 where I was just blown away by all this newness and the speed and the draft,” Kurt Busch told the hosts of NBC Sports’ “MotorMouths” on March 21. “Everybody was just so uncomfortable with it, that that’s the way it made me feel. Like I was a rookie again.”

Busch had fewer words in the immediate aftermath of his third-place finish on March 20. He spoke to reporters after the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and repeatedly said that the race was “wild.” Busch also noted that it was “hard to say or digest” when asked about the new version of Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch’s brother, Kyle, had fewer words following contact with both the wall and Austin Dillon, multiple trips to pit road for repairs, and a final trip to the garage. He provided one-word answers to media members when asked about whether this type of racing makes him more of an entertainer than a driver and if he likes the new version of Atlanta Motor Speedway. The short answer is that he wasn’t a fan.

Balancing Entertainment & Competition

The Cup Series drivers voiced numerous opinions about the proposed changes to Atlanta Motor Speedway when they became public, and several noted their opposition to the idea. Once the race came to an end on March 20, some of these drivers mentioned that they had fun despite still remaining opposed to the changes.

Ross Chastain, the driver who finished second overall amid a strong start to the season, said that he was not upset with the change in racing style. He said that he had fun, but he also clarified that he wants to keep this style of racing at Daytona, Talladega, and Atlanta. He doesn’t want NASCAR to go revive Kentucky or change other 1.5-mile tracks into mini superspeedways.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. made similar comments after a cut tire and contact from Austin Cindric sent him to the infield care center. Like Chastain, Stenhouse clarified that he doesn’t want to see Speedway Motorsports repave Texas or any of the other intermediates. He noted that there are now six superspeedway-type races and six road courses mixed in with the handful of intermediates and short tracks.

“I think they got what they were looking for, as far as the Daytona, Talladega-type feel, and you definitely drove it like that,” Stenhouse said after exiting the infield care center, quote courtesy of FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

“I really, personally, was still in favor of not touching Atlanta,” Stenhouse added. “I think a lot of drivers were. Especially, I think this new car would have been really, really fun here on the old asphalt, but I still had a blast out there today.”

Kyle Busch Had Strong Words After a Previous Win

While the driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry only had a one-word response after his exit from the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, he previously made several strong statements about the proposed changes to the 1.54-mile track.

Busch met with members of the media after winning the Credit Karma Money 250, the final Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He specifically took issue with the decision to narrow the width of the track while turning the facility into a mini superspeedway

“I sure am glad to win the final Xfinity Series race on a real Atlanta racetrack,” Busch said during his post-race press conference, quote courtesy of NBC Sports. “Because the next one is just going to be a showpiece, and it’s going to be s***.

“If they’re going to narrow it up 15 feet, whatever it is, that’s the whole bottom groove,” Busch continued. “We’re not going to be able to run around here 3 wide. You’re going to be stuck at two wide. It’s going to be as wide as Darlington. So trying to run around here at 210 mph because if they don’t put plates on it, you’re going to be going way too fast.”

Eight months later, Busch tested out the reconfigured track for the very first time while competing in the Cup Series race. He dealt with numerous issues during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and confirmed that he still was not happy with the changes.

