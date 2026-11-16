NASCAR Suffers Major Blow as Earnhardt Family’s 51-Year Streak Comes to a Shocking End

The 2026 NASCAR season marked the end of a historic family run that had lasted more than five decades. For the first time since 1974, no driver carrying the Earnhardt name competed in any of NASCAR’s three national series.

Across 94 races in the Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and Craftsman Truck Series, the family had no representation behind the wheel.

The streak began in 1975 when Dale Earnhardt Sr. made his NASCAR Cup Series debut. It continued through several generations, with Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kerry Earnhardt and Jeffrey Earnhardt all helping keep the family name in the sport. However, Jeffrey’s absence from the 2026 schedule brought the remarkable run to an end.

NASCAR Earnhardt Family Streak Ends After 51 Consecutive Years

The Earnhardt family maintained its presence in NASCAR’s national series every season from 1975 through 2025. The run started when Dale Earnhardt Sr. made his Cup Series debut in 1975, one year before he began his rise toward becoming one of the sport’s most successful drivers.

Dale Sr. competed in NASCAR until his death in a crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. He also made selected starts in the Busch Series, now known as the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, between 1982 and 1994.

His children and grandchildren continued the family tradition. Dale Earnhardt Jr. made his national series debut in 1996 and competed full-time in the Cup Series until 2017. He later made part-time Xfinity Series appearances through 2024.

Kerry Earnhardt, Dale Sr.’s older son, also competed across NASCAR’s three national series between 1998 and 2009. His son, Bobby Dale Earnhardt, made selected Xfinity Series starts from 2017 to 2019.

Jeffrey Earnhardt’s NASCAR Absence Ends Family Tradition

Jeffrey Earnhardt became the most recent member of the family to carry the name in NASCAR’s national series. He entered the 2026 season after competing at some level across the three series for 17 consecutive years.

His run began in 2009 and included selected Xfinity Series appearances for Sam Hunt Racing in 2025. Those starts extended the Earnhardt family’s overall streak to 51 consecutive seasons.

However, Jeffrey did not compete in any of NASCAR’s three national series in 2026. His absence ended both his personal run and the family’s long-standing presence in the sport.

Bobby Dale remained involved in stock-car racing during 2026 through an extensive ARCA campaign. However, ARCA competition does not count toward the family’s streak in NASCAR’s top three national series.

Jeffrey has indicated that he plans to return to racing in 2027, although no specific team, car or schedule has been announced.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Focuses on Broadcasting as NASCAR Looks Ahead

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also remained away from competition during the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Instead, he continued building his broadcasting career as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, following his earlier work with NBC.

His career helped maintain the Earnhardt family’s connection with NASCAR after his retirement from full-time Cup Series competition in 2017.

The family’s absence in 2026 marks a significant change for NASCAR. For more than 50 years, at least one Earnhardt competed in a national series race every season, sometimes through a full-time campaign and other times through limited appearances.

Attention now turns to the 2027 NASCAR season, which is scheduled to begin in February with the Daytona 500. Jeffrey’s potential return could bring the family name back to the national series.

For now, the 2026 season remains the first since 1974 without an Earnhardt competing in NASCAR’s top three national divisions.