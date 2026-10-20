NASCAR Announces Unusual Starting Lineup Decision Before Talladega Race

For only the fourth time in the 2026 NASCAR season, every Cup car entry will start at Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 on Sunday, sending a 40-car pack around a Chase field separated by just 56 points across seven drivers, according to NASCAR.com‘s staff entry list report.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass reported the unusual starting lineup in a social media post Tuesday afternoon. “Yes. All 40 Cup entries will start at Talladega,” Pockrass wrote.

NASCAR posted the entries Monday, Oct. 19 naming exactly 40 cars, which left no one to miss the cut, according to Frontstretch. Cup teams will not practice. Qualifying takes place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on truTV, with the green flag Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

At least three Cup races earlier this season drew 40 or more entries.

Sunday’s race, with exactly 40 entries, makes a fourth.

NASCAR CUP SERIES — YELLAWOOD 500 ENTRY LIST 58th Annual YellaWood 500 • Talladega Superspeedway • October 25, 2026 • Last Updated: 10/19/2026 Entry Car # Driver Organization Mfr Sponsor 1 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevy Busch Light Hunting 2 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford Menards/Knauf 3 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevy Get Bioethanol 4 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford Rush Truck Centers 5 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevy HendrickCars.com 6 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford Consumer Cellular 7 7 Daniel Suárez Spire Motorsports Chevy Freeway Insurance 8 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevy NAPA Auto Parts 9 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevy Grizzly Nicotine Pouches 10 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota National Debt Relief 11 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford Advance Auto Parts 12 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevy Morris-Shea Bridge Co., Inc. 13 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford Kroger / Thomas’ Protein English Muffins / Oscar Mayer 14 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Bass Pro Shops 15 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota DeWalt 16 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford WURTH 17 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford Shell-Pennzoil 18 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota Kroger Health 19 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevy All-Pro Reconditioning 20 33 Austin Hill (i) Richard Childress Racing Chevy United Rentals 21 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford — 22 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota Monster Energy 23 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford Patriot Mobile 24 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevy — 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota Pye-Barker Fire & Safety 26 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota Dollar Tree 27 44 Joey Gase (i) NY Racing Team Chevy — 28 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota Chumba Casino 29 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevy NOS Energy 30 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevy Ally 31 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevy Rocket Doctor 32 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Monster Energy 33 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford BuildSubmarines.com 34 62 Casey Mears Beard Motorsports Chevy The Gracie Foundation Chevrolet 35 66 Gray Gaulding (i) Garage 66 Ford — 36 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevy RCA 37 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevy Spectrum 38 78 Daniel Dye (i) Live Fast Motorsports Chevy Champion Container Corp 39 88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevy Tootsies Orchid Lounge 40 97 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevy Red Bull (i) = Ineligible for driver championship points • * = Withdrawn from event • 40 entries total. Last updated: October 19, 2026. Race: Sunday, October 25, 2026 • Talladega Superspeedway.

Is a 40-Car Field Unusual at Talladega Superspeedway?

The 40-car field may be unusual for NASCAR Cup races, but not at Talladega. Races start with up to 40 cars, according to Oval Insider‘s Cup Series standings explainer. The charter system locks in 36 of those spots, and open teams chase the rest, as Beyond the Flag‘s Daytona 500 lineup report explained. Before 2016, the cap stood at 43, according to Sportskeeda‘s explainer on NASCAR field sizes.

Fields vary. Watkins Glen drew only 38 entries this season, according to Beyond the Flag. The August Daytona race drew 41 entries and one car going home, according to NASCAR.com. The Daytona 500 field grew to 41 when Jimmie Johnson received the Open Exemption Provisional, the same Beyond the Flag report said.

The open-team drivers Frontstretch listed for Talladega are Joey Gase in the No. 44, Casey Mears in the No. 62, Gray Gaulding in the No. 66 and Daniel Dye in the No. 78. Mears will make his 499th Cup start. Gaulding will make his second of 2026.

Saturday’s qualifying session sets the order. Talladega follows the two-round superspeedway format, with one timed lap per round, according to Jayski‘s 2026 qualifying procedures primer. The 10 fastest cars from Round 1 advance, and their times reset. Those 10 run again, and their Round 2 speeds fill positions 1 through 10. The rest of the field lines up by Round 1 speed.

Cars split into two groups based on performance metrics, and Group 1, the higher-scoring bunch, goes out first. Each team gets one set of tires. Daytona and Atlanta use the same format, Jayski reported. With 40 cars entered and all starting, the session decides only the starting order.

Chase Favorites Face Talladega Superspeedway Risk

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano share favorite status at +1100, according to TheSpread.com‘s Michael Cash odds report. Austin Cindric follows at +1400. Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace sit at +1600. Briscoe won last fall’s race, and Carson Hocevar took the April event by 0.114 seconds after 52 lead changes, Cash reported.

Kyle Larson stands at +2000. He has never won a superspeedway race, according to NASCAR.com‘s Chase report. A flat right-front tire sent Larson into the wall on Lap 283 at Phoenix, and he finished 34th while Reddick won. Reddick’s victory was his sixth of the season and his first of the Chase, Sturniolo reported. Larson still leads Bell by five points. Briscoe trails by 24, Denny Hamlin by 31, Blaney by 40, Logano by 44 and Reddick by 56. Hamlin slid to fourth after a late flat tire and a pit-road speeding penalty left him one lap down.

Sturniolo wrote that one driver’s mistake in the pack could reshuffle those standings. Briscoe, Hamlin, Blaney, Logano and Reddick have all won at Talladega, with Blaney owning three of those victories, he reported. Forty cars put 40 drivers in that draft. Talladega arrives with a 3.5-inch rear spoiler, half the size teams ran in the spring, over 188 laps. Cash reported that Stage 1 now ends on Lap 98 and that stage points count in full, because the restored Chase has no eliminations.

Talladega is the eighth of 10 Chase races. Only Martinsville and the Homestead-Miami finale remain after Sunday.