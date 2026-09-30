NASCAR ‘Team Announcement’ Scheduled For Las Vegas Weekend

One NASCAR Cup Series team will make a major announcement this Saturday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In addition, RFK Racing will have a media availability time later in the day.

There is no indication that the announcement and RFK media availability are directly related. However, given the recent news, there is reason to believe Saturday’s announcement has something to do with either Brad Keselowski or RFK Racing.

Details of The NASCAR ‘Team Announcement’ Scheduled for Saturday

Joseph Srigley, a NASCAR writer and statistician, took to social media on Wednesday and shed light on some media happenings this Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Srigley said that a “team announcement” is scheduled for Saturday, October 3 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern time (9:45 a.m. Pacific time). Later in the day, an “RFK Racing media availability” will take place at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time (4:00 p.m. Pacific time).

“NASCAR’s Media Availability Schedule for this weekend at Las Vegas shows a ‘Team Announcement’ on Saturday, October 3 at 9:45 AM PT (12:45 PM ET). An ‘RFK Racing Media Availability’ is also scheduled for the same day at 4:00 PM PT (7:00 PM ET),” Srigley wrote via X.

On Tuesday, Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing announced they are parting ways at the conclusion of the 2026 Cup Series season. The news came as a shock as Keselowski is the co-owner of RFK since rebranding the organization prior to the 2022 season.

Keselowski’s stunning exit from RFK leaves a lot of questions unanswered. Where will Keselowski drive in 2027? Who will drive the No. 6 car in 2027? What is the future of RFK Racing without one of its team owners?

With an upcoming team announcement, perhaps all or some of those questions will be answered. Whether it involves Keselowski, RFK Racing or something else, the NASCAR world will be anticipating what the team announcement will be.

Brad Keselowski’s Statement on RFK Racing Exit

On the heels of his sudden departure from RFK Racing, Keselowski released a statement. The 42-year-old expressed his appreciation for RFK and stated his intentions to continue racing in the future.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at RFK over the past five years and grateful for the people I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside, including at Roush Enterprises and Fenway Sports Group.”

“Many great people have poured a tremendous amount into the competitive and technical transformation of this team, and I’ll always value the relationships we’ve built, everything we’ve experienced together, and what I learned as a co-owner and as the head of competition.”

“I’m nowhere near ready to be done as a driver. I still have a lot I want to accomplish in this sport, and I’m looking forward to what comes next.”

“I’m thankful for everyone who has been a part of this journey and for the fans who continue to support me. I look forward to sharing future plans when the time is right.”

Keselowski will finish out the season behind the wheel of the No. 6 Ford. The Michigan native failed to make the Chase this season, the second straight year he has missed out, and has not won since Darlington in May 2024.